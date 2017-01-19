Jimmy Barnes Gladstone show not a sell out

Jimmy Barnes will be performing in Gladstone on Saturday at the Harvey Road Tavern.

FOR Jimmy Barnes fanatics, Saturday night will be the night of their lives.

The Australian rock legend will be performing his Hotter than Hell tour in Gladstone, however, ticket sales are not as hoped.

Harvey Road Tavern said they had sold 2000 tickets, less than half of the tavern's holding capacity of 5000, leaving plenty of space for fans.

The rock artist has spent 40 years on stage, leaving school crushes in his paths.

Libby Cattermole grew up with 'Barnsey', when he was a member of band Cold Chisel in the 80's.

"I had a very strong teenage crush on him," Ms Cattermole said.

"Just before I moved to the UK in 1986 my friends held my leaving party and played Flame Trees' over and over again. It still brings a tear to my eye now when I hear it."

The rock artist was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame with Cold Chisel in 1992, and again as a solo artist in 2005.

"I find it to be very honest rock music," Ms Cattermole said.

"I just loved the sense of a wild and a very loud front man."

According to jimmybarnes.com, Barnsey has had more number one albums that any other Australian artist.

"My job is to turn every night of the week into Saturday night for people. It's the best job there is," he said.

Jimmy Barnes will be performing on Saturday night after The Radiators and Jon Stevens from 4pm at Marley Brown Oval.

Tickets can be bought here or at the door.