Jasmine Elliott named Young Citizen of the Year

HELPING OTHERS: Young Citizen of the Year Jasmine Elliott.

ITIT SHOULD come as no surprise but Jasmine Elliott is the region's Young Citizen of the Year.

Jasmine received the award at Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards ceremony last night.

Mayor Matt Burnett commended the 16-year-old on her active involvement in numerous groups and youth organisations.

"Jasmine is a valued member of her school community who has successfully balanced outstanding music and academic achievements, leadership roles and community service,” he said.

"She is an exceptional role model and inspiration to others and enthusiastically participates in community campaigns and events.

"Jasmine displays a mature approach to volunteering and continually searches for ways to assist others less fortunate.”

Cr Burnett said Jasmine possessed a drive and determination beyond her years.

"Jasmine has confidently created and led successful community projects, strives to make a positive impact in her community and is motivated by her desire to make a difference,” he said.

She is involved in a variety of groups including the Gladstone Region Youth Council and Headspace Youth Reference Group.

Jasmine, who is an aspiring surgeon, was the only nominee for Young Citizen of the Year.

The teenager has been nominated for another award too.

She is a finalist in the Access Community Services and Multicultural Youth Queensland Cultural Diversity Award, one of seven categories in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards. The winners will be announced on May 5.

Last year was big for Jasmine. She won the prestigious Country to Canberra competition and got to meet some of Australia's politicians. She was back in the nation's capital earlier this month, attending the National Youth Science Forum.