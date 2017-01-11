Jail time for texting ex, leaving her lingerie and flowers

WHEN the court says not to text your former partner, don't.

A Gladstone man learnt this lesson the hard way after facing Gladstone Magistrates Court on four aggravated breaches of a domestic violence order.

The court heard the man, 59, had been in contact with his former partner four times between December 29 last year and January 9.

On one occasion he left women's underwear and flowers outside her home.

Another time, he spoke to her through a fence separating her home and a local hotel.

The final straw was a text message conversation between the two, which led to the man's arrest.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said when police examined the man's phone, they found a 37-minute phone call had taken place between the two, about the time of the texts.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said both parties had been initiating contact.

"They're as bad as each other," Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Melanie Ho likened the behaviour to stalking, and said the man's alcoholism was probably a factor in the offending.

"It doesn't matter what she says, you must go another way," Ms Ho said.

The man had been convicted of DVO breaches seven times before.

Ms Ho sentenced him to a month in jail, suspended for 12 months, and two years probation with alcohol and domestic violence counselling.