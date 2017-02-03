Jail splits up Gladstone's answer to Bonnie and Clyde

Rachel Kim Sopeer walked away from Gladstone Courthouse today. Her partner, Steven Troy Hansen, remained in custody.

TWO loved-up fraudsters sat cuddling and comforting each other in the courtroom dock as a magistrate handed down their sentences.

That is, until he ordered them to quit the public display of affection.

Steven Troy Hansen, 34, and Rachel Kim Sopeer, 36, each pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 22 fraud-related offences.

Hansen had additional unrelated charges, while Sopeer was also charged with burglary.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court the bulk of the charges related to bank cards Sopeer stole, while helping a friend clean a Gladstone house, on an unknown date between July 27 and 30 last year.

She and Hansen, who have been together for three years and have a two-year-old child, then took the cards on a spending spree.

Mr Reece said the pair spent up at stores including Big W, Kmart and Smokemart, but had a transaction for a $1000 television declined at Harvey Norman.

They also treated themselves to fuel, fast food and drinks at a local hotel.

The pair returned a number of items purchased at Big W, accepting the refunds in cash.

When caught on CCTV, Sopeer told police she needed the money to pay for their child's expenses.

But magistrate Jeffrey Clarke queried why a toddler would need cigarettes and beer.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said his clients had made poor choices but were remorseful for their actions.

He described Sopeer stealing from the home as "opportunistic".

Sopeer was sentenced to six months in jail with immediate parole.

Hansen, who has a longer criminal history, was sentenced to six months in jail with parole on April 3.

They were each ordered to pay back $1581.