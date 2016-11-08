Jail hasn't stopped this mum from breaking road rules

A GLADSTONE mum with a "disregard for the law” has fronted court again on fresh traffic offences.

Janelle Kapay, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to three counts of driving a vehicle without the required interlock system, and not guilty to damaging her driver license.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Kapay had a long history of traffic offences, which had seen her jailed twice.

He said Kapay was required to have an interlock system on her car for 12 months until May 24, 2017, because of her offending.

Kapay had been caught driving a car without an interlock, which was also unregistered, on September 7.

Sgt Stevens said she was "extremely aggressive and hostile towards police” at the time.

She was caught driving the same vehicle again on September 23 and October 20.

"Prison hasn't stopped this person from offending so fines need to be big enough to have a deterrent affect,” Sgt Stevens said.

"She's shown a flagrant disregard for the law.”

Magistrate Melanie Ho said Kapay's situation was "very unusual”.

"I've never seen somebody with a history like this, where someone has been in prison in relation to traffic offences but has no criminal history,” she said.

"While I've been on the bench I've never seen a female serve time in custody for traffic offences.”

Kapay said she didn't understand the charge of damaging her license.

"I have my license right here and it wasn't damaged,” she said, holding her license up.

"I had a coloured sticker on it, obviously it isn't there anymore.

"I don't know what you want me to say.”

Sgt Stevens recommended fines of $1000, $2000 and $2500 for the three interlock offences, and a driving disqualification of 15 months.

Ms Ho agreed to the disqualification period but adjourned the matter until December 16, to consider whether $5500 in fines would be too much for the unemployed single mother.