Gladstone man's booze, tobacco spree on dentist's credit card

Shane Richard Heiniger will serve 2 months in jail after pleading guilty to 7 counts of fraud.

SHANE Heiniger went on an afternoon $500 booze and tobacco spree using a dental surgery's lost bank card.

In facts put by police prosecutor Gavin Reece before Gladstone magistrate Jeffrey Clarke, a bankcard owned by Sun Valley Dental practice was dropped on Toolooa St.

In four hours that day between 4.15pm and 6.15pm Heiniger used the cards to dishonestly buy goods worth more than $542.

Heiniger, 42, pleaded guilty in a Gladstone court to seven counts of fraud on April 23, receiving tainted property, possession of drug utensils, breach of bail conditions, and failing to appear at court.

Mr Reece said a friend of Heiniger found the card and later told police she gave it to him.

Heiniger is seen on CCTV using the card's paywave to buy tobacco. He then used the card at a hotel Bottle-O to buy rum valued at $46.99.

It was next used at a supermarket to buy items including "smokes" worth $68.40.

Heiniger went back to the Bottle-O to buy $63.98 worth of alcohol before returning to the same supermarket and buying groceries worth $80.58.

He used the card at a service station to buy four packets of cigarettes worth $88.

At 6pm Heiniger went to another Gladstone hotel and spent $99.98 to buy two bottles of Bundy Rum.

He then walked up the road to another hotel and spent $94.98, telling police he bought more rum.

Mr Reece said police, in a search of Heiniger's home, found a bong smelling of burnt cannabis sitting on top of his computer keyboard.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said although Heiniger had a conviction for animal cruelty he had no priors for dishonesty.

He said the former electrician had not worked following an injury in 2007 and his partner died this year.

Mr Clarke said alcohol and tobacco were hardly things Heiniger needed to live.

Mr Clarke said his account to police that he believed his friend worked for the dental firm was "quite ludicrous".

He said Heiniger's activities were "lawless conduct" and his criminal history revealed the affects of alcohol and drug use.

He sentenced him to six months jail for the fraud and lesser jail terms for other offences.

With a total sentence of seven months, Mr Clarke ordered Heinger to serve two months before being released to parole.

Heiniger looked stunned by the jail sentence.