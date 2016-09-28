29°
News

Gladstone man's booze, tobacco spree on dentist's credit card

Ross Irby
| 28th Sep 2016 7:00 PM Updated: 7:29 PM
Shane Richard Heiniger will serve 2 months in jail after pleading guilty to 7 counts of fraud.
Shane Richard Heiniger will serve 2 months in jail after pleading guilty to 7 counts of fraud. Mike Richards GLA290515POLI

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHANE Heiniger went on an afternoon $500 booze and tobacco spree using a dental surgery's lost bank card.

In facts put by police prosecutor Gavin Reece before Gladstone magistrate Jeffrey Clarke, a bankcard owned by Sun Valley Dental practice was dropped on Toolooa St.

TODAY | WATCH: 'If I wanted you dead, you'd be dead': Boyne crabber

In four hours that day between 4.15pm and 6.15pm Heiniger used the cards to dishonestly buy goods worth more than $542.

Heiniger, 42, pleaded guilty in a Gladstone court to seven counts of fraud on April 23, receiving tainted property, possession of drug utensils, breach of bail conditions, and failing to appear at court.

Mr Reece said a friend of Heiniger found the card and later told police she gave it to him.

Heiniger is seen on CCTV using the card's paywave to buy tobacco. He then used the card at a hotel Bottle-O to buy rum valued at $46.99.

It was next used at a supermarket to buy items including "smokes" worth $68.40.

Heiniger went back to the Bottle-O to buy $63.98 worth of alcohol before returning to the same supermarket and buying groceries worth $80.58.

He used the card at a service station to buy four packets of cigarettes worth $88.

At 6pm Heiniger went to another Gladstone hotel and spent $99.98 to buy two bottles of Bundy Rum.

He then walked up the road to another hotel and spent $94.98, telling police he bought more rum.

Mr Reece said police, in a search of Heiniger's home, found a bong smelling of burnt cannabis sitting on top of his computer keyboard.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said although Heiniger had a conviction for animal cruelty he had no priors for dishonesty.

He said the former electrician had not worked following an injury in 2007 and his partner died this year.

Mr Clarke said alcohol and tobacco were hardly things Heiniger needed to live.

Mr Clarke said his account to police that he believed his friend worked for the dental firm was "quite ludicrous".

He said Heiniger's activities were "lawless conduct" and his criminal history revealed the affects of alcohol and drug use.

He sentenced him to six months jail for the fraud and lesser jail terms for other offences.

With a total sentence of seven months, Mr Clarke ordered Heinger to serve two months before being released to parole.

Heiniger looked stunned by the jail sentence.

Gladstone Observer
WATCH: 'If I wanted you dead, you'd be dead': Boyne crabber

WATCH: 'If I wanted you dead, you'd be dead': Boyne crabber

A BOYNE crabber taped the threats from another crabber.

Storms are coming! What it means for your long weekend

Yes, it's going to affect your long weekend

REVEALED: Meteorite chasers in hunt for 'fragments' in Agnes

A meteorite may have been spotted crashing to earth this evening.

Reports that part of the object could have landed in Agnes bushland

Gladstone hairdresser drops 60kg for big day

Bridie Immoos and Michael Ritchie wed at Agnes Water on September 24.

Bride sheds 60kg ahead of big wedding day.

Local Partners

Top pollie tours Flynn's health hubs

TOP pollie tours Flynn's health facilities to get an "idea of the challenges".

Residents reminded to nominate Gladstone's Australian of the Year

Australia day awards and citizenship ceremony, January 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

YOU can nominate an Australian of the Year in Gladstone right now.

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in a viral video promoting Sydney's upcoming Graphic Festival.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

EXCELLENT INDUSTRIAL FACILITY - 954M2 SHED ON 6218M2 SITE

10 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE ... POA

- AIR CONDITIONED SHOWROOM AND OFFICES AT FRONT OF WAREHOUSE - WHOLE YARD IS FULLY FENCED WITH USABLE HARDSTAND AND SECURITY LIGHTING - B DOUBLE TRUCK ACCESS, 3...

3385M2 DEVELOPMENT SITE ON THREE TITLES

39 Young Street, Barney Point 4680

Residential Land - PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY ... SERIOUS OFFERS...

- PRIME LOCATION ON THE CORNER OF SHORT AND COTTON STREET, BARNEY POINT -THREE TITLES OF : * LOT 4 - 1154m2 * LOT 5 - 1101m2 * LOT 6 - 1130m2 ...

1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE - TENANT WANTS OUT!

12 Roseanna Street, Clinton 4680

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A ... ALL OFFERS...

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A WIDE VARIETY OF BUSINESSES. - TOTAL BLOCK SIZE 2,306M2 - THREE ROLLER DOORS FOR...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Market opens as Gladstone sellers drop prices to force sale

VENDORS are dropping the price on houses to force a sale.