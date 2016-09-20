'Regional significance': Exciting update for bauxite mine

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance has more positive news lined up for this year's Major Industry Conference with Metro Mining Limited set to provide an update on the $40million development of its Bauxite Hills Project.

The proposed shallow, open-cut-mine operation is planned for construction 95km north of Weipa in Western Cape York, where the company holds tenements covering 1300sq km

Metro Mining Limited project director Mike O'Brien said the demand for bauxite was exciting for the company as it was ideally positioned to service the Chinese market.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the industry conference would be the ideal opportunity for suppliers and contractors to hear an update on the project direct from the company, with Mike O'Brien visiting Gladstone for the one-day conference on Thursday, October 6.

"Mike is one of the team working behind the scenes on this project and he will be able to provide current information on the project and future plans for Metro Mining," she said.

"The Bauxite Hills Project has been declared a project of regional significance by the Queensland Government so I would encourage members of the supply chain to attend the conference and learn about how you can contribute to this major project moving forward."

GEA Major Industry Conference will also feature presentations from CommSec chief economist Craig James, Queensland Resources Council, Casper Energy, Gladstone Ports Corporation, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Gladstone Area Water Board and Gladstone Regional Council.

Tickets for the conference can be bought through GEA's website at www.gea.asn.au.