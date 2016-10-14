How a Gladstone abuse survivor is helping others

STAYING STRONG: Tenielle Wode, Stephanie Burfield, Crystal Giles, Hannah Cook, Jo Olliver, Jaeme Spalding, Tash Fee and Leeann Farrell get behind "I Stand Up For Domestic Violence”.

DOMESTIC violence campaigner Tash Fee said there was always a risk of people tuning out when it came to raising awareness about the fight to end domestic violence.

But in an effort to continue the fight Ms Fee said the message behind the national campaign "I Stand Up Against Domestic Violence" was important for the community to hear.

"The campaign is run by Share the Dignity and it's all about remembering the victims of violence and letting them know that there is a life after domestic violence," she said.

"My fear is that there will be a saturation and it won't be the flavour of the month and people might get sick of it but providing the advertising strikes at the heart of domestic violence, then it is worth it.

"It's about survivors helping survivors because some of the people who work in organisations don't have the experience and don't understand what a victim is going through," she said.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACHES | GLADSTONE

Figures recently released by Queensland police revealed that Domestic and Family Violence Applications increased from 1719 in 2014/15 to 2032 in 2015/16.

"So this is about providing support at ground zero and helping out in practical ways," Ms Fee said.

If you need help, Ms Fee and Leeann Farrell have started a victim support group on Facebook called Life Beyond Violence and can be contacted 24/7.