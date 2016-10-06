'It's everywhere': Dog walkers leave faeces for someone else to clean

GLADSTONE Region Council is putting its foot down on dog poo.



It comes in different colours, smells and sizes, but with every variation one thing remains the same - it's disgusting.



Dog faeces are starting to show up more often on Gladstone streets, parks, beaches and popular tourist spots, according to council.



So much so, the council has put out a notice reminding residents it's their responsibility, not the council's, to scoop the poop.



And it's not about to wipe this off as a bad joke, with hefty fines in place.



Under the council's local laws, 'failure, by a person who has control of a dog or other prescribed animal which defecates in a public place, to immediately remove and dispose of the faeces in a sanitary way' will result in a $243 fine.



The council said the worst areas for the "increasingly prevalent" doggy doos are Canoe Point and Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands.



Gladstone resident and dog owner Jazmine Davis said not cleaning up your dog's poo was "disgusting".



"I'm a shy person so I'm not likely to confront someone, but if I did I would ask, 'would you want to step in that?'" she said.



"You would clean it up in your yard, why not clean it up on the side of the street?"



Ms Davis lives in Telina and regularly takes her staffy, Ellie, for a walk around the area. She was shocked to see how much poo lined the streets and grass.



"It ruins it for other people," she said. "Especially when you dogs stops to smell it, like most dogs would, I don't want to stop for that.



"It's everywhere, one on every corner basically."



Ms Davis said while she believes the problem just comes down to people's laziness, but more doggy-doo dispose bins would come in handy.



"There's no excuse, even at parks and beaches they have those and you still see it everywhere," she said. "It's not hard, it's making our town look dirty."





WHAT YOU SAID:

Jane Steers My husband and I always carry our own bags I don't see how people think they should rely on the bags provided!! If you own a dog then you do the right thing and pick up the poop!! The bags are there in case you forget or run out!! The dispenses have been full every time I have walked by in the evening for weeks!

Georgina Dixon The ones at canoe point are always empty when i take my dog down. I take my own bag but others would rely on the dispensers.

Nikki Hannah Yes I agree Georgina, if the council cannot do there job, how are responsible dog owners meant to do there's and avoid getting a fine.

Susan Lucas-Johnston Would be great if you can put some at the duckponds....but it still wouldn't stop every left behind poop

Sheryl Beech I take my own bags it's not hard