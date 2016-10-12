'It never leaves you': He saved toddler Taipan victim

WHEN John Kennedy arrives at work he could be searching for an accidental EPIRB activation, or involved in a lifesaving mission for a two-year-old boy.

But Mr Kennedy, an air crewman of 15 years with RACQ LifeFlight, stays humble and professional no matter what mission he's tasked to.

He said it was residents like Doug Bignell and Larry Ray who made a huge contribution to the future of the "ambulance of the sky", through monetary donations.

The not-for-profit service was involved in rescuing two-year-old Eli Campbell last month when he was bitten by a taipan three times at Seventeen Seventy. Mr Kennedy was one of the crewmen on board that flight.

Doug Bignell and Larry Ray donated $15,000 to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's chopper appeal after they were both involved in rescues earlier this year.

"The human side of it never leaves you ... and anything that involves small kids are difficult jobs to do," he said. "We do have to be aware of ourselves, we have checks and balances around our crews, like the old saying of 'are you ok', that's important.

"Sometimes I'm just lost for words as to why things turn out like that, but we just need to be strong and supportive and I think the community at large are certainly getting behind this particular little boy."

The service recently launched a chopper appeal with a goal to raise $580,000 to undertake vital upgrades and maintenance for the helicopter.

Based in Bundaberg, the crew, working four days on, four days off, are always ready for their next call.

"I know around the place people will say, 'you made an impact today', and I suppose if we could all do a little bit in life like that then the world would be just that little bit better.

"I'm just one person in a very unique and big team, and I've always said that, it's not about John Kennedy, it's about the aircraft and the organisation."

If you would like to donate to the appeal, visit www.life flight.org.au/donate/