Home business owner 'triples' profit after Gladstone CBD move

SARAH Mills is confident the Gladstone CBD can be transformed to a place residents can be proud of.

The Little Bloom Room owner will sell fresh market flowers today at the first Gladstone City Farmer's Market.

The event is tipped to bring the city's heart alive, and Ms Mills says she's excited to be part of it.

Ms Mills moved her business from her home to a Goondoon St store four months ago, and she said it was the "best move I've ever done".

Sarah Mills from The Bloom Room will be setting up a fresh flower stall at tomorrow's GECC markets Paul Braven GLA071016FLOWER

She said the move has tripled her business.

"I just outgrew my home too quickly and realised there was a demand for another florist shop in town," Ms Mills said.

She has taken advantage of the council's decision to remove red tape and allow businesses to decorate the pathways and their store fronts. Now Ms Mills has a trendy bike set, and other decorations, which she says aren't a bid to draw in customers.

Next she's hoping to add interesting displays in her shop front to help "liven up" the city's heart.

"We're just trying to get the community to support small business," Ms Mills said.

"I like to use my creativity in my displays not necessarily to sell but just something that people can walk past and think, oh that's cool."

The business owner saw the opportunity to take her flowers to the street as another way to share her love for flowers.

"It's a good feeling when you buy flowers for yourself, I think it's really good for the soul," she said.