It's a sellout: Tickets snapped up for Adani's Rocky visit

ROCKHAMPTON suppliers are showing strong support for Adani Mining by registering for the Bowen Basin Mining Club's Adani Supplier Roadshow, which is booked out in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher said the support for today's roadshow spoke for itself.

"The Rockhampton session is booked out and I have no doubt that local suppliers are looking forward to what Adani will bring to our Region," Cr Fisher said.

The Adani Supplier Roadshow will outline sub-contracting and supply chain opportunities for the Adani Mine, Rail and Port Projects.

"Businesses will gain valuable insights into working with Adani, particularly as they'll be hearing first-hand from key personnel including Ian Sedgman, general manager of Mine Infrastructure, Clint Zahmel, head of Commercial and Rupen Shah, project head - Rail," he said.

"There is such excitement in our community about Adani and our future, and this workshop is a great first step for building understanding and strong relationships across the board.

"Council's Economic Development team will also attend and we're encouraging business to have a chat with us about how we can all work together to continue building future partnerships."

All sessions have now been booked out in Rockhampton, Emerald, Clermont, Mackay and Townsville.