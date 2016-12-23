'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

IT HAS been a tough year for Kevina Atkinson but she's just grateful to be home for Christmas with her two kids.

On September 13, Ms Atkinson had a brain aneurysm while speaking at a fundraising event for her daughter Chilli Morgan, who needs full-time care.

She was back in Gladstone last week and it was the first time she had seen her children since September.

"I'm walking and talking so that's good," Ms Atkinson said.

"Other people with aneurysms down in Brisbane in rehab they're not walking or talking, so I'm just blessed, I really am."

A visibly emotional Ms Atkinson said the best thing was she was able to spend Christmas with her family, including he daughter and son Axel.

"That really is the best," she said.

TOUCHING: Boyne Island Lions Clubsian' Andersontal king to Kevina Atkinson about what she has been through. Chris

Ms Atkinson said not having seen her children for such a long time had been difficult.

Chilli has Kleefstra syndrome and can not communicate verbally.

In January Ms Atkinson will have to go back to Brisbane to have a plate put into her brain.

"We haven't got a date yet," she said.

Yesterday Ms Atkinson was given $1000 from the Boyne Island Lions Club, who held a fundraiser to help her out.

"It's fantastic and it's a bit overwhelming," she said.

"It's amazing how they've (the community) have just come along and helped us out, it's so good."

"It was a very nice Christmas present."

Lions membership chairman Ian Anderson said seeing the smile on the faces of Mt Atkinson and her family was fantastic.

"Obviously it's going to a good cause and we know we're doing some good when we saw that," she said.

The club also gave $1000 to Stroke Foundation ambassador Rodney Hopson.

Mr Hopson, who is a stroke survivor, took part in the Stride for Stroke campaign.

The money he raised plus this $1000 will go to the Stroke Foundation.

"It will be a huge help getting information out to non-stroke people so they can get the awareness and hear about what you should and shouldn't do," Mr Hopson said.