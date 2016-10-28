Man "accidentally" invites ex to drinks, night ends in drunken rage

IT WAS a mistaken invitation that left one drinks guest requiring stitches.

Matthew Maddin, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in a public place while intoxicated, and a separate drink-driving offence, in Gladstone's Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Maddin and his fiancee had hosted his ex-girlfriend and her new partner for drinks after he had accidentally texted them, instead of another friend.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the ex and her partner accepted the March 18 invitation and, because Maddin shared children with his ex, he went along with the plans.

Ms O'Gorman said the evening was for the most part uneventful, if not for some "stupid drunken behaviour".

They were drinking when frustrations began to surface over a broken ice cube tray and a dog being allowed on a sofa.

Things escalated when the partner of Maddin's ex began taunting his new fiancee over her surname.

"(He) started calling her a whore - w-h-o-r-e - thinking that was a funny pun on her surname but she took offence," Ms O'Gorman said.

The court heard the argument led to a physical altercation between Maddin's fiancee and the man, and the couple was asked to leave.

After seeing marks on his fiancee's arms from the altercation, Maddin "snapped" and went after him, telling the man to "put 'em up, c***".

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Maddin struck the man, causing him to fall and his teeth to break through his lips.

He required four stitches at Gladstone Hospital.

Ms Ho said it was unfortunate Maddin decided to follow the pair.

In an unrelated drink- driving offence, P-plater Maddin was stopped on the Dawson Hwy at 10.20pm on August 12, where an RBT returned a reading of .036.

As a provisional driver he must return a reading of zero.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation for the assault, and 40 hours unpaid community service.

For drink-driving, Maddin was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for three months.

A conviction was recorded.