30°
News

Man "accidentally" invites ex to drinks, night ends in drunken rage

Emily Burley
| 28th Oct 2016 3:20 PM Updated: 4:53 PM
Matthew Maddin leaves Gladstone courthouse after his drinks night disaster.
Matthew Maddin leaves Gladstone courthouse after his drinks night disaster. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a mistaken invitation that left one drinks guest requiring stitches.  

Matthew Maddin, 26, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in a public place while intoxicated, and a separate drink-driving offence, in Gladstone's Magistrates Court.   

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Maddin and his fiancee had hosted his ex-girlfriend and her new partner for drinks after he had accidentally texted them, instead of another friend.  

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the ex and her partner accepted the March 18 invitation and, because Maddin shared children with his ex, he went along with the plans.  

Ms O'Gorman said the evening was for the most part uneventful, if not for some "stupid drunken behaviour".  

They were drinking when frustrations began to surface over a broken ice cube tray and a dog being allowed on a sofa.  

Things escalated when the partner of Maddin's ex began taunting his new fiancee over her surname.  

"(He) started calling her a whore - w-h-o-r-e - thinking that was a funny pun on her surname but she took offence," Ms O'Gorman said.  

The court heard the argument led to a physical altercation between Maddin's fiancee and the man, and the couple was asked to leave.  

After seeing marks on his fiancee's arms from the altercation, Maddin "snapped" and went after him, telling the man to "put 'em up, c***".  

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Maddin struck the man, causing him to fall and his teeth to break through his lips.  

He required four stitches at Gladstone Hospital.  

Ms Ho said it was unfortunate Maddin decided to follow the pair.  

In an unrelated drink- driving offence, P-plater Maddin was stopped on the Dawson Hwy at 10.20pm on August 12, where an RBT returned a reading of .036.  

As a provisional driver he must return a reading of zero.  

He was sentenced to 18 months probation for the assault, and 40 hours unpaid community service.  

For drink-driving, Maddin was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for three months.  

A conviction was recorded. 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt gladstone magistartes court

BREAKING: Police hunting for sex offender in Gladstone

BREAKING: Police hunting for sex offender in Gladstone

POLICE are searching in Gladstone for a convicted sex offender who escaped from a court room last month.

NEW: 10 best places to rent in Gladstone between $100-$200

House 8 Gladstone

Here's a list of some of Gladstone's best places to rent under $200

Gladstone's best teacher revealed

CLASS FAVOURITE: Shelley Slade, head of special education services at Gladstone State High School, was named by Observer readers as Gladstone's favourite teacher. Pictured with students Kody Walsh, 13, and Phoebie Walker-Woodrow, 15.

The Observer put the call out for Gladstone's best teacher

60-yo man taken to hospital after nasty snake bite surprise

A Boyne Island man in his 60s was taken to hospital early this morning after suffering a snake bite at his Katandra St home.

Paramedics responded to the call at about 4am.

Local Partners

$40m popular Gladstone park wins national acclaim

POPULAR Gladstone precinct has notched up more acclaim.

Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

MY HOME: Artist Jean Kane opened her Curtis Island exhibition to show there is more to the island than gas plants.

WOMAN'S thoughts far from multi-billion dollar gas plants.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

JANUARY Jones thinks it is good for "the soul and the body" if people try and separate themselves from their phone now and again.

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

MEL C is adamant she won't reunite with the Spice Girls

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

PRICE DROP - BRING THE SELLERS AN OFFER!

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded ... $120,000...

This 795m2 allotment is located in the perfect location in Clinton surrounded by established homes with a high owner/occupier rate! Create the home of your dreams...

CITY LIVING AT IT&#39;S BEST

6/31 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,000

Situated only minutes to the CBD is this neat and tidy two bedroom unit. This first floor unit is spacious and has been updated. Offering a modern kitchen and...

SPACIOUS, EASY CARE LIVING WITH SIDE ACCESS AND SHED!

6 Central Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 6 Central Avenue to the market. Built in 2010 by local award winning builders CCF you can rest assured this house is a quality...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

270M2 MODERN TILT SLAB WAREHOUSE - AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Shed 3/14 Helen Street, Clinton 4680

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, ... POA

- 270M2 WAREHOUSE AT AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE - HIGH BAY LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WITH GOOD ACCESS TO PREMISES - EXISTING OWNERS HAVE RELOCATED AND LOOKING TO SELL...

150M2 WORKSHOP WITH OFFICE AND SMALL YARD

Shed 5/3 Kingdon Street, Gladstone 4680

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR ... $2,050 mth + GST +...

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE, INTERNAL TOILET AND KITCHENETTE - LOCATED JUST OFF HANSON ROAD IN TIDY...

CHAPPLE STREET INDUSTRIAL FACILITY FOR LEASE

29 Chapple Street, Gladstone South 4680

- 670M2 SHED + 107M2 AWNING + 79M2 PARTIALLY FURNISHED OFFICES - ... POA

- 670M2 SHED + 107M2 AWNING + 79M2 PARTIALLY FURNISHED OFFICES - EXCELLENT ACCESS TO SHED WITH TWO ACCESSES OFF CHAPPLE STREET, AND ONE FROM HILLIARD STREET...

Neat, Tidy, Near New Priced to sell!

34 Beatle Parade, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This is a neat tidy home set on a good sized block all within walking distance to the heart of Calliope set on a large block nestled at the top of a quiet...

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

Investors eye new local estate with dirt cheap property

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

BUYERS to go crazy for an entire new estate put on the market.

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!