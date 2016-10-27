29°
Community

Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

27th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Jean Kane thinks of Curtis Island her thoughts are far from the $3 billion gas plants.

The artist is sharing her unique home, Curtis Island, through paintings.

Ms Kane opened her Curtis Island Exhibition this week at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, and she hoped it would give residents an insight into the island's beauty.

Jean Kane has lived on Curtis Island for over 30 years and her work should inspire everyone that thinks there is only gas processing to visit and see the natural beauty.
Jean Kane has lived on Curtis Island for over 30 years and her work should inspire everyone that thinks there is only gas processing to visit and see the natural beauty. Mike Richards GLA251016CURTIS

She said many Gladstone people were not aware of what was over there, other than the three liquefied natural gas plants.

"These paintings are accurate, they're not contemporary so it'll give people an idea of what is and was over here," she said.

The exhibition opened on Tuesday, coinciding with the cruise ship arrival. She hoped to give passengers a unique look at Curtis Island from the mainland.

The exhibition continues until November 30 with times of viewing from 9am-4pm.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Gladstone bargain hunters go nuts for neighbours junk

SELL OFF: Nigel Muldoon and his wife Melissa feel as if they've lifted a big weight off their shoulders after having a once in a life-time spring clean.

HOUSEHOLD sell off reached record numbers.

Queensland's Country Women's Association to admit men

MEN can now officially support the QCWA.

'Personal attacks': Break-ins force popular restaurant to close

SAD ENDING: Peter Hagan has closed his business Tapas De Vino after is was broken into.

BREAK-INS wear on local business owner's health, and money.

Local Partners

Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

WOMAN'S thoughts on Curtis Island far from multi-billion dollar gas plants.

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

Dredging the 2.3km Narrows crossing of the QCLNG and APLNG gas pipelines. The dredging involves a small backhoe dredge mounted on a barge, two tug boats, a survey vessel. After the pipelines are laid in the same trench, they will be covered with rock for protection from shipping and will still allow sufficient depth for boat traffic through The Narrows. Photo taken on the GPC Gladstone Harbour Tour.

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

Georgia goes on single dates with Matty, Lee and Jake and says goodbye to one of them.

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 Offer Around...

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $419,000

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Coles to pay new owner of Tannum servo $320K

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

INVESTORS bid for new Tannum service station under construction.

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance