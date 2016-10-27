Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

WHEN Jean Kane thinks of Curtis Island her thoughts are far from the $3 billion gas plants.

The artist is sharing her unique home, Curtis Island, through paintings.

Ms Kane opened her Curtis Island Exhibition this week at Tondoon Botanic Gardens, and she hoped it would give residents an insight into the island's beauty.

Jean Kane has lived on Curtis Island for over 30 years and her work should inspire everyone that thinks there is only gas processing to visit and see the natural beauty. Mike Richards GLA251016CURTIS

She said many Gladstone people were not aware of what was over there, other than the three liquefied natural gas plants.

"These paintings are accurate, they're not contemporary so it'll give people an idea of what is and was over here," she said.

The exhibition opened on Tuesday, coinciding with the cruise ship arrival. She hoped to give passengers a unique look at Curtis Island from the mainland.

The exhibition continues until November 30 with times of viewing from 9am-4pm.