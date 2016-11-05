Is tourism the state's saviour?

TOURISM PROJECT: Work at the $30m Rules Beach Resort has started, providing plenty of jobs for locals.

AS MEGA construction projects wind-up in Queensland, like the three gas plants on Curtis Island, there are very real concerns.

A report from the Deloitte Access Economics Investment Monitor says the investment outlook has had "seen better days”.

Construction dropped 27.6% in Queensland from this time last year, and despite an improvement in coking coal and energy prices, "new large-scale LNG projects aren't likely in Queensland in the near future”.

"Engineering construction continues to shrink as mining investment slides, with work done falling to the lowest levels seen since late 2010,” the report reads. "As construction work winds down on resource mega-projects, Queensland...faces (a) difficult period of adjustment.”

But one area Deloitte said Queensland was set to benefit from was commercial construction in the tourism sector.

"Owing to cheaper currency boosting tourist numbers, hotels and resorts comprise three quarters of the commercial project pipeline,” the report read. "Of the almost $20 billion national tourism project pipeline, $16.3 billion is being invested in Queensland.”

There are three tourism projects at various stages of development in the region, including a resort on Curtis Island, Hummock Hill and Rules Beach.