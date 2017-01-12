'Thieving grubs': Drivers told boycott pricey service stations

BOWSER WARS: Gladstone residents are searching for the cheapest place to fill up.

IS IT a case of highway robbery, or just clever business?

Gladstone drivers are fuming after service stations hiked up their fuel prices by more than 20 cents a litre in the past week.

The increase, with some hiked up to $1.46 per litre, has prompted the state's peak motoring body to call for a boycott on "greedy service stations" in Gladstone.

While the increase reflects an oil price surge, RACQ has condemned Gladstone's service stations.

The average fuel price in Gladstone hit more than $1.41 yesterday, but some stations were selling fuel for more than $1.46 per litre.

It's left Gladstone drivers fuming too with many feeling "ripped off".

Gladstone resident Richard Johnson was shocked when he saw a service station selling fuel for $1.46 per litre.

"Thieving grubs ... how long are we going to cop this blatant rip off?" he said.

Across Queensland drivers are being pinched at the pockets every time they fill up after a market-changing oil deal was made.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut back on oil production late last year, and this is continuing to drive up the commodity price.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there was a recent jump in the oil price and an increase to the terminal gate price.

"We don't think this justifies a price hike into the $1.40 mark," she said.

"Service stations have taken it too far in Gladstone ... the average we're seeing is well above what is fair.

"It was due to the OPEC deal to cut production, we knew it would impact the oil price and we saw that go up, but that has also flowed on to what we pay at the bowser."

With RACQ's fair fuel price at $1.34 per litre, Gladstone's average price is seven cents higher and in some cases 12 cents.

"Motorists need to support service stations with cheaper prices, even if it is just a few cents a litre," Ms Smith said.

"If we're filling up at the expensive service stations, what is the incentive for them to drop their prices?"

Service stations also copped a huge thumbs down from one of The Observer's Facebookers.

Yesterday when we asked for shout outs for something great or disappointing Sandra Hill was not happy.

"Thumbs down to the majority of petrol stations in town charging ridiculous prices," she wrote.