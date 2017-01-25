33°
News

iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

Rod Chester News Corp Australia Network | 25th Jan 2017 7:03 AM Updated: 7:37 AM
David Stuart

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you have an iPhone or iPad, you should update it now.

Apple has released the iOS 10.2.1 update that adds no new features to the device but fixes 13 security issues, including some that could let a hacker control your iPhone or iPad.

Apple has listed the security holes identified addressed in the update, including two in which "an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges" - which basically translates to say a malicious program could take control of your phone.

Several of the security flaws were identified by Google Project Zero, a team of security researchers who look for hackable bugs in popular software that can be exploited by hackers.

The update does not include the rumoured "cinema mode" that is said to turn on a dim screen on an iPhone screen so that people can use their phone more easily in public spaces like a theatre without that annoying bright glare.

To update your device, go to Settings, General, and Software Update.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  apple editors picks general-seniors-news ipad iphone update

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

'Feeling the pinch': Record number of homes not paying rates

'Feeling the pinch': Record number of homes not paying rates

A RECORD high number of Gladstone properties are at risk of being sold by the council.

'Toxic': Man leaves unit with holes in walls, smashed doors

Man charged for causing damage to Gladstone unit.

iPhone and iPad owners need to do this right now

It could stop a hacker controlling your iPhone or iPad

How businesses can cash in on Adani's $16b mega-mine

JOBS COMING: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj.

Regional suppliers wanted for Carmichael

Local Partners

40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

GLADSTONE learner drivers are less likely to pass their driving tests than those in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay, new statistics show.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

'Most painful thing': Tannum dad's irukandji scare

SWIM SAFE: Duncan Kennedy with his daughter Ava, 3. Duncan said to check the sand for washed up jellyfish before going swimming.

Local dad takes precautions at the beach for jellyfish.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Wheels are in motion for Adani's operational hub

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are both excited following the Adani business meeting.

Businesses expected to hear from Adani today

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton and Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

FAMILY PRICE HOME

67 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $380,000

A special feature of this home is the separated area ideal for the older children with sliding doors dividing this from the main living areas. With the three...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

RARE, RARE RARE!

166 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Blocks like this are like hen's teeth! It's big, it's mostly flat, ... $145,000

Blocks like this are like hen's teeth! It's big, it's mostly flat, it would have harbour glimses from a high set house and its smack bang in the middle of...

BUILDER&#39;S LAND LIQUIDATION SALE

Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments ... $179,000 Each

Builders land liquidation Sale 7 quality and ready to build on allotments within the sought after Riverstone Rise Estate All allotments For Sale at a Red Hot...

City Doorstep - ready to build on

22 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity build your home in a quiet and friendly ... $198,000

Here is your opportunity build your home in a quiet and friendly established neighbourhood on the City doorstep. 715m2 allotment with a 22m frontage. Convenient...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 16.7% to $275,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!