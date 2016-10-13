Investigator in deep probe of Gladstone worker's death

THE Central Coroner has confirmed it is investigating the death of Mark Chapelhow. He died on October 27, 2015, when a kiln exploded at Veolia Environmental Services site at South Trees.

Police and firefighters examine the kiln which exploded killing a worker at Veolia environmental services. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA271015EXPL

"There are a large number of reports, including police, autopsy, witness and other accounts that can take time to be forwarded to the coroner," a spokesperson for Coroners Court of Queensland said.

"Upon receipt of all requested information, the coroner will then decide whether to progress the matter to inquest."