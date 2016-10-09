Investigation launched for scary ecounter outside 'croc country'

WILDLIFE officers will investigate the sighting of a crocodile at Round Hill Creek, which could result in the animal being captured and removed.

Agnes Water resident David Blount lodged a crocodile sighting report on Friday after his encounter while he was paddling on his kayak at Round Hill Creek.

Round Hill Creek croc encounter: Agnes Water resident David Blount recalls his encounter with a crocodile at Round Hill creek.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection wildlife officers will start an investigation on Monday, in what they have described as an "important" report.

"This is particularly important if the sighting is south of the Boyne River, at Gladstone, which is considered the southern boundary of crocodile habitat and the normal range for crocodiles (known as "Croc Country")," a spokesperson for the department said.

Any crocodile south of the Boyne River is targeted for capture and removal.

"One of the main reasons for this is that people living outside Croc Country are not the focus of the department's extensive "CrocWise" public safety campaign and would not generally expect to see a crocodile in local waterways."

The last time a crocodile sighting was reported in Agnes Water was on November 12, 2010.

The unconfirmed report was made at Eurimbla Creek.

The area was surveyed by staff who found no evidence of a crocodile being in the area.

"Given the known range of this species, being north of the Boyne River, near Gladstone, the likelihood of an estuarine crocodile living in the wild in SEQ is extremely low," the report states.