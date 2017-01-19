36°
Investigation continues into fatal boat crash

Chris Lees | 19th Jan 2017 4:28 PM
TERRIBLE ORDEAL: The boat was recovered from the water on Tuesday after being involved in an accident that left a woman dead on December 27.
TERRIBLE ORDEAL: The boat was recovered from the water on Tuesday after being involved in an accident that left a woman dead on December 27.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a fatal boat crash on December 27, that left a 73-year-old woman from Torquay dead.

Gladstone Water Police and marine parks officers retrieved the boat on Tuesday, with the help of police divers from Brisbane.

Acting Sergeant Neale Whalley said they were still looking at the boat today and trying to find out what had happened.

"It's just an ongoing investigation,” he said.

"We still have to speak to the owners.”

Recovered boat from the Boxing day incident.
Recovered boat from the Boxing day incident.

The boat was found about two nautical miles from Sea Hill Lighthouse on Curtis Island.

The incident happened about 7.20pm on December 27, four people were on board the boat when it capsized.

Nearby boats retrieved the occupants from the ocean before emergency services arrived.

A 34-year-old Bracewell woman and a 14-month-old boy had to be taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The young boy was trapped under the capsized boat for three minutes before being rescued.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

The boat is being held at a storage yard in Calliope.

Police did not say how long their investigation would take.

Gladstone Observer
