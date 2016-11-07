Turtle Island sold to international buyer

SOLD: An international buyer will call this four bedroom house on Turtle Island home.

A KEEN fisherman and "all round nice guy" has purchased Gladstone's slice of paradise, Turtle Island.

The 23-acre island has been on and off the market since 2009 but this week it was officially sold to an international buyer.

Gladstone's Turtle Island has sold

Coldwell Banker island specialist Richard Vanhoff has spent thousands of dollars and travelled far and wide to sell the island, house and development package.

While he would not disclose the buyer's name or price, Mr Vanhoff did say the 56-year-old buyer purchased the island for personal use.

"He's going to use it as a home base for himself while he's in Australia, and his family are all keen to holiday here too," he said.

"(The island) will be heavily utilised."

Turtle Island, which is one of nine freehold islands in Queensland, has been eyed off by celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Dr Geoffrey Edelsten and then wife Brynne.

Mr Vanhoff said the island had almost sold four times since 2010 but a change of mind or lack of foreign investment board approvals prevented the sales.

The international buyer, who is not from Asia or India, gained his permanent Australian residency to buy the island, four kilometres north-east off the coast of Gladstone.

Mr Vanhoff said the buyer had shown interest in Turtle Island for two years.

"It seems to fit him, originally he was looking for something a little more out in the ocean ... after working out we are a cyclone-prone area he decided Gladstone provided that safe harbour, and it's still close to the reef," he said.

"He's going to make some improvements to the property, he's going to tidy up the helipad so it's a little more accessible, even though he's used it two or three times to inspect the island."

Mr Vanhoff said the buyer was one of the nicest guys he had met in 15 years selling islands.

"He has a very generous nature and he's very understanding," he said.

In a bid to open up the market to Asian investors the former owner, Sydney actor Brendon Lunney, spent $8000 to change the property from residential to commercial.

But the commercial listing won't be used, with the new owner purchasing the 23 acre island for personal use.

Mr Vanhoff says it's unlikely the owner will take advantage of the approved development application to build a resort too.

So what's involved in the sale?

IT was advertised as a tropical island getaway, or a developer's dream.



So what was included in the Turtle Island sale? The international buyer has purchased a 23-acre island with a four bedroom house, a swimming pool, pontoon, two helicopter pads and parking for five cars.



It boasts views of the Gladstone harbour and has 15 water tanks and two dams. An approved development application for a resort was also thrown in.



The new owner plans to improve the two helipads and build a tennis court.



The island was developed by horse-racing identity Bob Bentley, who bought it in 1994 for $300,000, and has attracted plenty of high-profile attention ever since.