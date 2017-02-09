INSPIRING: Former Gladstone students starts private practice

IMPRESSIVE: Former Chanel College student Charlotte Bush has set up her own private practice.

CHARLOTTE Bush has only just finished university but she's already set up her own private practice.

The University of Sunshine Coast graduate is a qualified dietitian.

Ms Bush, 25, who grew up in Gladstone, set up her practice in Stanthorpe after graduating with first class honours in nutrition and dietetics from the university last year.

"Even though it is not usually the done thing, I always knew that I wanted to go into private practice and through my study at USC, I felt confident to go straight into running my own health and fitness business,” she said.

"Initially it was a huge learning curve as I had very little understanding of running a business but that is an aspect of the job that I now love.

"In the six months since opening I have expanded my services to include Stanthorpe and Tenterfield.”

She said the experience and professional connections gained during industry placements as part of her degree had helped prepare her for the challenges of running the practice in a rural area.

Ms Bush, who went to Chanel College in Gladstone, began studying at a Brisbane university before transferring to the university at Sippy Downs on the Sunshine Coast.

"I found that I didn't like living in the city and USC sounded perfect for my needs,” she said.

"As the classes were small, I really enjoyed getting to know everyone in the cohort and I found the lecturing staff very helpful and encouraging.”