No mandatory hendra virus vaccines: Butcher's big call

GLADSTONE politician Glenn Butcher announced the end of the parliamentary inquiry which delved into vaccinating horses against hendra virus.

Mr Butcher headed the eight-month inquiry by the Agriculture and Environment Committee which made 11 recommendations.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Mr Butcher said the virus remained a risk for horses and people.

The recommendations included not making vaccinations mandatory and changes to workplace safety laws to limit the liability of veterinarians when treating horses that may have the virus.

"We heard from many equestrian groups, horse owners and veterinarians during the inquiry," he said.

"We sincerely thank everyone who contributed their views."

Mr Butcher said some of the recommendations would leave horse owners disappointed.

"I do believe that the committee's recommendations are balanced and reasonable...," he said.