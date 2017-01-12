'Innovative' indigenous program at childcare centre

Aunty Neola Savage is teaching the kids at Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone some of the Goorang Goorang language with song and dance.

HARDWORK and thinking outside the box has paid off for Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone South childcare centre.

As one of Gladstone's first childcare centres, Goodstart Early Learning recently received a big tick of approval from the department of Early Childhood Care.

In its assessment, the local centre exceeded the standards in two areas and met the standards in five others, which manager Marlies Coleman put down to a revamp, extra equipment and an innovative indigenous program.

The program is run by Goorang Goorang Elder Aunty Neola Savage, who said three generations of her family had attended the school during the years.

"The centre has been close to where we live but we've always felt very welcomed here ... it's like a home and I still regard this as a place that has always accepted our culture which is really important to my family,” Aunty Neola said.

"Through song and dance, which is a big part of my life, I can share my culture and help others learn about different cultures.

"Kids have no hang ups...and they love it and just sit down and take it all in.”

The kids, who were able to recite the welcome to country off by heart and appeared to be loving the different rendition of the hokey pokey, had a lot of fun learning Aunty Neola's dance moves and words.

"I'm trying to get back what we've lost and while I'm here I want to learn something new myself to teach the kids, so our culture and language will live on,” Aunty Neola said.

Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone South childcare centre is located at 123 Toolooa St South Gladstone.