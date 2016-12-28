Did a ute driver make a $3 million mistake?

A MOTORBIKE rider left with multiple fractures and lifelong injuries after a crash is suing the second driver and their insurance company for over $3 million in damages.

Documents lodged in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton detail the horrific injuries, caused when a car allegedly failed to give way and crashed into motorcycle rider Shayne Maxwell Brown.

The 49-year-old businessman was riding his Harley Davidson along Gladstone-Monto Rd towards Ubobo when the driver of a Ford ute allegedly failed to give way at the intersection with Collingwood Ln.

The documents allege the ute driver drove without due care and attention, failed to stop, slow down or steer clear of the motorcycle and failed to give way at the intersection.

As a result of the crash, Mr Brown suffered multiple craniofacial bone fractures, plus a fractured sternum, left collarbone, right forearm, multiple fingers.

Mr Brown, from Gladstone, also suffered a spinal injury and a fracture at the base of his skull.

The dominant injury was to Mr Brown's right wrist and fingers, with "severe fractures" and dislocation noted, "causing a high level of personal impairment" in his dominant hand.

Mr Brown is now also unable to wear boots as a result of the injuries, limiting his future employment.

His shoulder injuries were so severe, it is expected he will eventually require a shoulder replacement.

At the time of the crash, Mr Brown was the sole proprietor of an earth moving, civil construction and plant hire business.

But the claim states as a "direct casual consequence of the injuries" business has slowed to the point the venture is no longer viable.

In total, Mr Brown is suing the driver and insurance company RACQ Insurance for $3,083,702.23.

This figure includes past economic loss of $586,577.61, with his average weekly net earnings before the crash averaging $2960.42, and future losses of $1,572,723.10.