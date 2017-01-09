Inflatable gym filling school holiday gap

BOUNCY FUN: Madeline-Rose Vella enjoying the inflatable gym, coming to the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre.

INFLATABLE fun for kids is coming to the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre tomorrow.

GECC public programs officer Teresa Vella said the inflatable gym was a good break for parents and a good way to tire the kids out.

"I've definitely had a few comments from mothers saying it's actually really hard to find things to do for little kids during the holidays,” she said.

"A lot of things are catered for slightly older kids, so there's definitely some really pleased mothers out there.”

There is an area for children under three and there are other areas like a jousting arena and a slide.

Ms Vella said there would be pre-made lunch boxes for children and the GECC's cafe was open too.

There will be three two-hour sessions each day at 9am, 11am and 2pm.

The inflatable gym will finish on January 20.

Ms Vella said people could come to the centre 15 minutes early and buy their tickets at the box office.

Tickets are also available at gladecc.com.au.

It costs $10 for children one to five and $15 for six to 12. It is mostly for children under 12.