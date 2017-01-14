Inflatable gym a bouncy hit

KIDS aged 12 and under are encouraged to bounce on down to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre for some inflatable holiday fun.

The GECC has an inflatable gym set up until January 20 and it's already proving a popular hit for Gladstone children.

Inflatable slides, climbing walls, hoops, ball pit areas and other bouncy and boisterous obstacles await for kids who have extra holiday energy to burn.

The inflatable gym is a part of the region's school holiday program.

GECC general manager Carly Quinn says interest in the temporary inflatable gym has been high.

"The gym came about because we saw a need for air-conditioned school holiday fun for kids under 12,” she said.

"We are really excited to bring different activities to the community.”

Ms Quinn said the designated zone for children under three had been really popular, as had the kids' lunch box specials.

The lunch box special saves parents money and time and can be purchased online.

The inflatable gym has three daily session times; 9-11am, 11am-1pm and 2-4pm.

Children are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, with Saturday taking on a 'superhero' theme, while Sunday will be 'fluoro' day.

The GECC is also planning towards their Easter holiday program with the theme likely to include acting, singing and dancing.

For tickets to the inflatable gym, and to purchase the online lunch box offer, visit gladecc.com.au/event/ inflatable-gym. Tickets available at the box office.