Infant child in dad's arms during vicious assault on mum

AN ARGUMENT with his partner turned violent when a Calliope man grabbed her neck and pinned her into her chair.

Eventually letting go, the 25-year-old followed her from the verandah into the house and pulled the woman to the ground by her hair.

Wrestling on the ground, he struck her a number of times in the face before standing and lifting their son out of the cot next to them.

The woman desperately tried to stop the intoxicated man from leaving with their infant child.

Holding the child in his arms, he pushed her into a glass window, causing her to fall and hit her head.

While she was on the ground again, he repeatedly punched her in the face, chipping her tooth, all while still holding the child.

She clung to his leg to stop him leaving, with police showing up before he was able to do so.

At the time of the attack, the man was on bail for another assault on his partner, with bail conditions banning him from approaching her.

Four months earlier in an argument over parenting, the man grabbed her by her neck, slapped her in the face and punched her chest.

He ripped a necklace from her, leaving her neck marked.

These were the facts heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court, as the man pleaded guilty to assault, assault causing bodily harm, obstructing police, breach of bail and contravening his release conditions.

The court heard the man obstructed police by resisting arrest on a third occasion, where he had shown up drunk at his partner's house, demanding to see their son.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said the man had diagnosed depression and bipolar, which may have an impact on the offending.

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced the man to nine months in prison with immediate parole, having already served 109 days in custody, and 18 months probation with psychiatric assessment and domestic violence counselling.