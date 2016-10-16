ALTHOUGH the housing market is showing some early positive signs, the industrial market in Gladstone "remains volatile".

Property valuers Herron Todd White found that in 2016 there has only been one recorded sale of an industrial property for $535,000 after an extended sales period.

"Due to market conditions and large reductions in rental values, property owners are reluctant to sell unless circumstances require (it)," the report said.

"Until there is strong market evidence to suggest that the market has reached the bottom... conditions will continue to remain volatile."

Herron Todd White consider Gladstone's industrial property market as "approaching the bottom of the market".

