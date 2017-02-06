'In the bag': Gladstone's rising star makes her mark in historic Lions victory

AFL: Gladstone's Megan Hunt has made history with the Brisbane Lions Women's side after they won their inaugural AFLW fixture by 15 points against the Melbourne Demons yesterday.

The former Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints midfielder toiled hard in wet and wild conditions at Cranbourne's Casey Fields, as the Lions clawed their way back from a quarter-time deficit to record a 4.1.25 to 1.4.10 victory in front of 6500 fans.

Hunt finished with 10 disposals for the Lions, including nine kicks and one handball.

The 20-year-old also made seven tackles - the second highest tally for Brisbane - and took one mark in a game interrupted by lightning late in the second quarter.

Under intense pressure early in the contest, the Lions were held scoreless at the first change but took the lead in the second stanza courtesy of a Shannon Campbell goal.

Leading by two points at half-time, Brisbane kept the Demons from scoring in a scrappy third term, but could only manage one behind themselves prior to the final quarter.

Brisbane kicked a further two goals in the final quarter with Melbourne again failing to trouble the scorers.

Lions coach Craig Starcevich said his side was terrific in what was a tight and tough contest.

"The game was never in the bag that's for sure, but we asked them to compete and show the spirit they showed a couple of weeks ago in our first trial,” Starcevich said.

"They brought that competitive spirit to the table in spades so we're really proud of them.”

The Lions face another daunting road trip in Round 2 when they travel to Perth to take on the Dockers.

The reminaing Round 1 results were all won by the home sides with Carlton defeating rivals Collingwood 46-11.

Adelaide took care of GWS 48-12 and the Western Bulldogs showed their bite in a 44-12 victory over Fremantle in Melbourne.