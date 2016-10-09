OPINION: Why fisherman should pay more for a license

This is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

IN his misleading criticism of changes to the Stocked Impoundment Permit Scheme (SIPS) I wonder if Dale Last is aware that the new fee structure for permits to fish in dams and weirs covered by the scheme was proposed by the former LNP Government?

The Newman-Nicholls administration published its plans in late 2014 in a Regulatory Impact Statement, signed off personally by Tim Nicholls.

The LNP Government conducted consultation on its proposals which included all the elements Mr Last now opposes.

It is clear from his comments that Mr Last does not understand how the scheme works and also has no grasp of basic mathematics.

The new fees introduced on July 1 are set for the next five years. An annual permit is now $50, increased from $41. A weekly permit is $10, up from $8 while the cost of an annual permit for those eligible for a concession has remained the same at $36 - again pegged for the next five years.

SIPS is a very popular scheme as at least 75% of all revenue raised by the sale of permits is given to stocking groups to restock the dams and enhance the fishing experience.

Leanne Donaldson,

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries