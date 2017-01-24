'I'm scared': Great grandma paranoid over tendon-tearing fall

IT'S the service we've waited two years to return, but no one really wants to use it.

An orthopaedic clinic opened at Gladstone Hospital yesterday, two years after we lost our fracture clinic due to a lack of staff.

Councillor PJ Sobhanian Gladstone-Banana Hospital executive Director Jo Glover, patient Agnes Chrissy Perez, plaster technician Alan Noye at the opening of the orthopaedic clinic at Gladstone Hospital. Mike Richards GLA240117HOSP

Now if Gladstone residents break a bone or tear a tendon they can see a specialist face-to-face, instead of travelling to Rockhampton or speaking to someone via video-link.

Burua great grandmother Agnes 'Chrissy' Perez was one of the first patients to use the service yesterday, with an appointment to check on a torn tendon in her elbow.

The pain of hurting her arm was enough trouble for her life, and she said the trip to Rockhampton would have just made it more painful.

It's been a painful six months for the great-grandmother who was recovering from a double knee replacement when she fell and injured her elbow.

The ambulance was called because Ms Perez couldn't lift herself up.

Agnes 'Chrissy' Perez with her injured elbow, pictured four days after she fell.

"I'm so paranoid about tripping now," she said.

"I'm scared about falling over again."

Yesterday the specialist at the Gladstone Hospital recommended using a brace and starting physiotherapy.

Ms Perez was one of 23 patients that were seen at the clinic yesterday, on its first day. The hospital expects about 30 people to use the service in a week.

Gladstone-Banana Hospital executive director Jo Glover said the orthopaedic and fracture services offered consultations and would eventually have minor surgeries too.

Ms Glover, who has been with the Gladstone Hospital for four months, said it was the first time the hospital had a full orthopaedic service.

"It's really important because it's one of those core healthcare services that you need in a community," she said.

"From here we're going to build on the services we already have and work on creating stronger ties with the community."