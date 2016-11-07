32°
Illegal Vietnamese fishing boat caught off Gladstone

Declan Cooley
| 7th Nov 2016 10:07 AM
SPOTTED OFF GLADSTONE: A crew of illegal fishers caught with two tonnes of sea cumbers apprehended.
Australian Border Force

THE crew of a Vietnamese fishing boat caught illegally fishing 180 nautical miles off Gladstone was taken into custody at Cairns at the weekend.

Australian Border Force's Maritime Border Command conducted aerial surveillance of the illegal fishing boat on Tuesday.

The boat was apprehended on Thursday by Australian Defence Force ship HMAS Maitland where two tonnes of sea cucumbers was found on board, along with navigation and fishing equipment.

 

The 16 member Vietnamese crew were apprehended in accordance with their contravention of the Australian Fisheries Management Authority's Fisheries Management Act.

In a media release Australian Border Force said as the boat was being brought back to Cairns a fire broke out in the engine room, which resulted in the Vietnamese crew being evacuated onto the Australian ship.

"This apprehension is a testament to the ongoing commitment from Australian government agencies, to protect Australia's unique maritime environment and the sustainability of our marine resources," Rear Admiral Peter Laver said.

He said the incident was an example of "the dangers that some illegal fishers can pose, not only to our unique marine environment, but also to themselves and to our officers".

Further investigations will now be undertaken by the Australian Fisheries Management Authority.

