Illegal fireworks spark blaze at Boyne Island

A Boyne Island beach fire last night came with in metres of residential houses.

PERHAPS the council should think about putting on a big fireworks display to bring in the new year because it appears not everyone has gotten their fix of pretty things exploding in the air.

On Tuesday night, fire crews responded to multiple reports of a fire burning out of control at Wyndham Park Heritage Site near Lilleys Beach at Boyne Island.

The fire, which burnt out most of the area and threatened several properties, was believed to have been caused by people letting fireworks off at the beach.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said nine firefighting crews were called out at 7.45pm to save "structures that backed onto Wyndham Park”.

"The area was contained at 3am but it had almost burnt out the whole area of Wyndham Park,” the spokeswoman said.

"Crews checked (on the fire) throughout the day but because of burning logs, there was a lot of smoke in the area.”

Detective acting Senior Sergeant of Gladstone Criminal Investigations Branch Chris Lindsay said police understood "a number of fireworks were lit” in the area, which started the grass fire.

"If we can identify any evidence which will implicate particular people then we will do so,” he said.

If anyone has information about the fire they can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.