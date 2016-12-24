Illegal drone user's close call with plane

NOT GOOD: A drone illegally entered Gladstone Airport, risking up to $8000 in fines.

GLADSTONE Airport has issued a stern warning to backyard drone operators after an illegally operated drone was spotted flying above a plane at the airport Thursday night.

Manager of Gladstone airport operations Darren Crane said the drone was spotted at about 8pm by a ground handler.

"It was spotted above an aircraft while another aircraft was landing,” Mr Crane said.

"He saw it hovering above his head and then above the aircraft.

"(But) when the reporting officer drove out of the shed with flashing lights, the drone flew off.”

Although Mr Crane said Thursday night's wayward drone was the first one the airport had identified, he said the issue was a "growing concern”.

Gladstone police and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority were notified about the incident, which could cost the drone operator potentially $8000 if caught because it is an offence to fly within 5.5km of an airport without approval.

"(This person) has broken every regulation and although there weren't any delays...when you start breaking down the costs if a plane is damaged or flights are delayed, it's a lot of money,” Mr Crane said.

Mr Crane suspected the drone operator was not a professional drone operator and instead was possibly a kid or a drone operator who was "not above board”.

With Christmas on Sunday and no doubt plenty of drones already sitting wrapped up under Christmas trees, Mr Crane wanted people to know that there were strict rules and regulations drone operators had to abide by.

"It's just dangerous but there are also pretty serious ramifications for people who break the rules,” he said.

CASA enforced rules:

You must only fly during the day, not at night.

You must only fly by visual line of sight (VLOS)-close enough to see, maintain orientation and achieve accurate flight and tracking.

You must fly no higher than 120 metres (400 feet) above ground level.

You must not fly any closer than 30 metres from other people.

You must not fly in a prohibited area or in a restricted area without the permission of the responsible authority.

You must not fly over populous areas, such as beaches, parks and sporting ovals. The risk to life, safety and property depends not only on the density of people and property in an area but also the flying height and the likelihood of injury or damage should something go wrong with the RPA.

You must not fly within 5.5 kilometres (3 nautical miles) of a controlled aerodrome-one with an operating control tower.

You must not fly in the area of a public safety operation without the approval of a person in charge of the emergency response. This includes situations such as a car crash or any police, firefighting or search and rescue operations.