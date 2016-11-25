'I'll f***ing karate kick you': Man kicks cop in groin

HE NEVER expected to see police again so soon after being fined for riding through a red light on his bike on August 14.

Two days after that incident, police were called to the Gladstone Hospital at 6.45pm where Matt Owen James Moon was headbutting glass windows and abusing staff.

During a struggle with police Moon landed a kick in one officer's groin.

While in the back-seat of the police car Moon laid down and kicked his feet through a window, smashing it.

He continued to kick at police until he fell on the road during the struggle, injuring his own nose.

Shouting, "I'll kill you (expletive)," "F*** off, (expletive) while being taken back to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

MORE FROM COURT |

>>BREAKING: Supreme Court to hear Gladstone murder trial

>>'You wanna fight?': Drunk woman scares off campers

>>Drunken cravings end in drink-driving bust for Gladstone man

Moon also threatened police and hospital staff he would "karate kick (them) in the shins".

Two officers received blows to their shins but not before he spat on an officer's boot.

Moon faced Gladstone Magistrates Court via video link today on five counts of assault on August 16, two counts of public nuisance, contravening a direction of police, wilful damage of police property, four counts of breaching his bail conditions, and one count of not adhering to a red light at a pedestrian crossing, while on his bike, on August 14.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was taken into custody on October 25 after he breached bail by not abiding by conditions.

After having a clean record for six years, Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was unusual to see such sudden re-offending, all at once, and believed there was an "underlying" issue to cause it

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said it was the result of alcohol abuse and a recent "psychotic outbreak".

Ms O'Gorman said Moon's father had agreed to have his son stay at his house in Biloela.

She said when released Moon would be willing to attend alcohol abuse counselling and receive a medical assessment.

On his release from jail, Moon was ordered to pay restitution for the window he broke, a $121 fine for riding through a red light and a $300 fine for contravention of police direction.

He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service, as well as serving three months imprisonment, suspended immediately with 12 months probation, taking into account days already served.