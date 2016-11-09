'Bully wins': Gladstone leaders respond to Trump victory

IF DONALD Trump had been in a horse race he'd be "the swooper" as he came from nowhere and trumped them in the end where it counts.

With news the world would soon wake to a President Trump in the White House world markets freaked, the Mexican peso plunged and the Canadian immigration website crashed for some unknown reason.

But there were also innocent losers like one Gladstone parent's young daughter, who after school ran to her mum and asked: "why do they want a bully to win, a bully who isn't nice to women".

But what does it mean for Gladstone? Our local leaders had their say.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said he was "surprised yet not surprised" after seeing Britain leave the European Union, the rise of Pauline Hanson and "now the rise of the radical Donald Trump".

"It's the trifecta," he said. "But we've got to work with the President the American people elected.

"I don't think the wall between Mexico and the US will go up but we're a trading nation and I'll be watching it closely because we have to maintain our relationship in trade and defence".

He thought that after the "dust settled everything would go back to normal".

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was more cautious but did have concerns about the future of Gladstone's newest industry.

"Australia has always had good relations with America and I would be disappointed if that changes, particularly with the future biofuels industry and the US Navy Green Fleet," he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett thought even Mr Trump would be surprised.

"The stock market is scared...(and) there could be some ramifications on Gladstone's trade," he said. "I hope not. I'm hoping everything settles. It's not the end of the world."

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce president Carl Carter said it would be hard to say what the short term affects would be on business in Gladstone.

"I see the ASX is in free fall, so any listed companies in Gladstone might be feeling it, how that translates into local business is hard to say," he said.