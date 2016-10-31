29°
Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

Tegan Annett
| 31st Oct 2016 11:52 AM Updated: 12:17 PM
ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.
ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

AN iconic venue for the township of Bororen, and a favourite among Bruce Hwy travellers, is on the market for $1.2m.

Bororen Pub owner Max McCormack has listed the business and freehold lease for sale, as he prepares for retirement.

Mr McCormack, aged 80, said the pub had become a "whistle stop" for many Bruce Hwy travellers.

The owner of eight years said it was a tough decision to make.

"If I was ten years younger I wouldn't be selling," Mr McCormack said.

More than $500,000 has been spent on the hotel for renovations, but it has always kept its olden styled, heritage-look.

Mr McCormack said the pub was well known for its home styled food.

"It's a lovely motel and the food is exceptional, they're always busy," Mr McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said it was a great opportunity for someone who was looking for work, with a guaranteed "job for life".

Raine and Horne principal and owner Mark Patton said it was a unique buy with the business and freehold lease up for grabs.

Mr Patton said he had interest from locals and from investors in Sydney.

The business has six poker machines, 12 motel rooms, and indoor and outdoor dining.

"This has been an outstanding business ... This is an iconic building within that small community," he said.

"The potential is to generate a fantastic income for an owner, occupier, with lifestyle to boot."

What's in the deal:

- Poker machines

- 12 Motel rooms, two with disabled facilities

- Function room, spots and public bar

- Outdoor dining

- Swimming pool

- Sewerage system - recently replaced

