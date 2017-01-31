Ice detox centre a top priority for region

DEBBIE Ware deals first hand with families who have seen loved ones gripped by the drug ice and is now calling for a local detox centre to be established.

The Yeppoon woman who runs ICESUP, a support group for families who have been affected by the drug, says to help provide people with the correct services you must first understand their situation.

Debbie and her support group had the chance to take steps towards finding ways to help locally affected families when they were invited to round table discussions with ALP leader Bill Shorten last week in Rockhampton.

They shared views from a family perspective, which Debbie admitted was "quite emotional”, but said federal and local government needed to hear from those who were dealing with ice affected loved ones on a daily basis.

"To have just clinical talks is not giving the whole picture. How do you help people with the correct services if you do not understand their situation?"

She said establishing a detox centre was the biggest priority.

Debbie said several services, which dealt which drug use and surrounding issues in the area, shared concerns regarding the need for such a facility.

"It is important that we work together and all stay on the same page; helping users of ice get clean, providing support for families and protecting our front-line workers.”

At the start of this year Gladstone woman, Denise Bradshaw, said ice was a problem here.

ICESUP meets fortnightly, contact icesupcapcoast@gmail.com.