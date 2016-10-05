29°
News

Ice addicts were always going to be caught

Rae Wilson
| 5th Oct 2016 6:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT only were two ice addicts caught redhanded burgling a home, but one of them left DNA all over an energy drink in the bathroom.

They were always going to be caught for a string of property offences and dishonesty around Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

Jai Nicholas Davis, 19, was caught in the corridor of one home, fleeing when the owner arrived home.

Tiahna Kelly Wiles, 20, was waiting in the driveway in their getaway car.

In fleeing, they left behind a white laundry basket they had begun filling with laptops and PlayStation games.

In another, a woman came home to her alarm sounding and found she was missing her iPad, jewellery, handbags and confidential client files.

Davis was also caught driving a stolen car while disqualified and tried to flee police, crashing into a parked car in his failed efforts and then assaulting police.

By the time of their offending in late 2014, Davis and Wiles had already accumulated a long history of dishonesty, property and drug offences.

Davis breached parole and Wiles breached a suspended sentence - all to feed their ice habits.

Crown prosecutor Russell Hood told Brisbane District Court neither offender was suitable for further community-based orders as they had repeatedly breached them.

Defence barrister Chris Minnery, acting for Davis, said the unsophisticated and unplanned offences were committed to support their addictions.

The court heard Davis's mother had introduced him to smoking ice at a young age and he ended up on the streets when his mother kicked him out.

Mr Minnery said Davis had since reunited with his father, who was in the court, and had job opportunities and a supportive home environment for the first time in years.

Wiles's criminal history is split between Gladstone, where her father lives, Bundaberg and Ipswich, near her mother's home at Gatton.

Barrister Simone Bain, acting for Wiles, said her client would live with her mother on her release.

She said Wiles was an intravenous ice user and her offending occurred while she was in the grips of an addiction.

Davis, now 21, has been in jail since November 2014 but only 74 days are declarable towards this sentence because he was required to serve the rest of his two-and-a-half year jail sentence for similar previous offending.

The 597 days Wiles, now 22, has been behind bars is declarable for the sentence.

Judge Richard Jones sentenced them both to three years behind bars, with immediate parole release.

He told Davis if he re-offended, he would not get such leniency again.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  bundaberg, burglaries, gatton, gladstone, ice addict, ipswich, jai nicholas davis, tiahna kelly wiles

WATCH: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

WATCH: Car stuck on train tracks, rail line shut down

TRAIN line shut down with a car stuck on the tracks.

Agnes locals in anxious wait over Taipan bite victim

SNAKE BITE: Agnes Water toddler Eli was bitten by a coastal taipan, he is now in recovery in a neurology ward in a Brisbane hospital, it is unsure if he has damage to his brain. Photo Contributed

Community bands together for family recovering from Taipan bite

Supermodel lookalike wows crowd with 'the look'

THE LOOK: Josie McAullay is in the top 20 at the national comp Miss Country Girl Australia.

Gladstone's Megan Gale look alike is moving up in the model world

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

JUNGLE girl Bindi Irwin has gone on US celebrity TV show with boyfriend Chandler Powell, telling the 19-year-old he is "kind of like my soulmate".

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

SURE TO IMPRESS...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK IN POPULAR POSITION...IT&#39;S GOTTA SHED!!!

36 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 3 $395,000

Located in a convenient position in Seaview Heights, surrounded by established homes is your chance to secure this meticulously maintained property that was built...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...NO EXPENSE HAS BEEN SPARED...IDEAL LOCATION...SHED INCLUDED

108 Penda Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Be quick to inspect this quality low-set brick family home perfectly positioned in Kaleentha Park Estate built by award winning builders Gladstone Designer...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140 & 146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP + OFFICE ON BENARABY ROAD

54B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial - SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ... PLEASE CALL

- SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ACCESS. - 6 METRE HIGH SHED, THREE PHASE POWER AND HIGH BAY LIGHTING - 42M2 OFFICE BUILDING...

EXCELLENT CITY HEART INVESTMENT - OWNER WANTS SOLD!

139 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's ... PLEASE CALL

- Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's largest office products company with annual turnover of $25B. - Appealing two level building...

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”