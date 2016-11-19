28°
News

'I wanted to humiliate my victims in the most awful way'

ARM Newsdesk | 19th Nov 2016 6:01 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I JUST wanted to humiliate my victims in the most awful way I could think of".

Those were the words of a Central Queensland rapist who has been declared a dangerous sexual offender under Queensland laws after attacking four women on the streets of Rockhampton on three separate nights in 1998.

He has been given chances to rehabilitate but he keeps contravening his supervision order.

Peter Scott Griffin, 48, is one of more than 100 prisoners in this state who have been dealt with under Queensland's Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act since it was introduced in 2003.

The legislation allows the Attorney-General to apply for court orders to detain a prisoner in custody past their sentence date, or order they be released under strict supervision if their risk to the community is considered acceptable.

In the past three financial years, the number of dangerous prisoners being released on supervision and being ordered to stay in jail has increased.

Figures from Queensland Corrective Services show 134 people were on these supervision orders last financial year.

This was 15 more than the previous financial year, 2014-15, and 20 more than 2013-14.

In 2015-16, 24 people were added to the number ordered to remain in jail under continuing detention orders. This was one more than the previous year.

A spokesman for the Attorney-General said the government believed the existing legislation was regarded at the strongest and most effective regime in the country.

He said the DPSOA was the most appropriate post-conviction mechanism for dealing with and monitoring sex offenders.

The spokesman said the Attorney-General was willing to look at serious, well-considered proposals to improve the functioning of DPSOA.

Griffin served his full 13-year jail sentence along with an extra year under the dangerous prisoner laws.

He was granted release from jail in 2012 on strict supervision, with a list of 27 conditions he must abide by.

 

But court documents ARM Newsdesk obtained showed Griffin had breached his conditions various times, including when he was caught masturbating in a shopping centre and another time when he was charged with stealing and obstructing police.

After each breach he was sent back to jail and then eventually released on supervision again.

He is back behind bars awaiting a court decision on whether or not he breached supervision a fourth time earlier this year.

Queensland Corrective Services can seek a warrant if there is a reasonable suspicion a prisoner has or is likely to breach their supervision conditions.

In 2015-16, corrective services sought 34 warrants for breaches or possible breaches. This was one less than the previous financial year and five more than 2013-14.

Consultant forensic and treating psychologist Simone Shaw said offenders breached minor conditions frequently, but these breaches did not necessarily mean they were at risk of re-offending.

"If an offender was not subject to such an order, they would probably be constantly 'breaching' - staying out after dark, not telling the police they have a new tattoo, drinking or using drugs," she said.

"For particular offenders this behaviour may have nothing to do with their offending, so other than being a breach of a compliance condition, has no bearing on risk of sexual recidivism."

Queensland psychiatrist Dr Michael Beech, who assesses prisoners and determines their potential risk of re-offending under these laws, said he believed the dangerous prisoner laws had helped reduce re-offending rates.

Before giving evidence to a court to determine the risk of whether an offender was likely to re-offend if released, Dr Beech said experts examined several factors including the number of times a sexual offence had been committed, the victim, the crime's circumstances, personality style and the offender's attitude.

Dr Beech said conditions such as pedophilia and sadism, drug and alcohol problems, and how an offender responded to treatment and future plans were also considered.

Experts use those factors to assess whether or not supervision conditions - such as limiting contact with children or abstaining from drugs and alcohol - could reduce the risk of re-offending and protect the community.

Statistics show sexual recidivism rates are low.

Ms Shaw said the stories behind extreme sexual predators were not typical of someone who had committed a sexual offence in the past.

"The reality of sexual recidivism is in fact a very different story," she said.

Ms Shaw said a study had shown that 76% of sexual offenders had not committed another sexual offence after 15 years.

She said the question about whether society needed this legislation was a complex one.

Bond University associate professor Terry Goldsworthy said the argument about continued detention came down to liberty rights and community welfare protection.

He said there was an onus in extreme cases for courts to take action to protect the community.

 

Front page of the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin August 20, 1999, when Peter Scott Griffin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four women. He was later sentenced in 2000 to 13 years jail.
Front page of the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin August 20, 1999, when Peter Scott Griffin pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four women. He was later sentenced in 2000 to 13 years jail.

WHO IS GRIFFIN?

PETER Scott Griffin, who was born in Emerald, was sentenced in February 2000 to 13 years in jail.

At the time, the judge said Griffin appeared to show little, if any, remorse for his sexual attacks on four women - two of whom he attacked in one night.

This included a 17-year-old girl who he attacked while she was walking in Rockhampton in February 1998.

In May that year, he attacked an 18-year-old woman who was walking near a Rockhampton bridge, forced her down an embankment and raped her. That same night he grabbed another woman's groin area.

In July that year, a 17-year-old girl was walking home from a cafe in Denham St when Griffin sexually assaulted her and stole her handbag.

When police interviewed him, Griffin admitted to being responsible for the attacks.

Years later when psychiatrists were assessing him, he said the attacks happened after a relationship break-up.

When speaking about the attack in February 1998, he admitted he wanted to humiliate the woman.

In parole documents that were in Griffin's court file, he wrote that he had felt ashamed and remorseful.

"I realise there is no justification for what I've done and I take full responsibility for my actions and I do realise that my victims will have to live with and overcome the mental anguish and embarrassment that I inflicted upon them and for that I am truly remorseful," he said.

Three months after he was released from jail after serving his sentence, Griffin was seen masturbating in the carpark of a Rockhampton shopping centre one afternoon.

He told authorities he had been walking around stressed and had felt the sexual urge come on. He told authorities he left because he did not want to offend against anyone.

He has also breached supervision conditions other times, including when he left a grocery store without paying and pushed a police officer who had confronted him about the theft, and one another occasion when he became angry, confrontational and agitated, threatening corrective services staff.

Griffin is currently behind bars awaiting the outcome of another possible breach in his supervision.

It is alleged a woman had been living at his house, which corrective services believe breached one of his supervision conditions.

Under the dangerous prisoner laws, the state government is seeking the court make a decision whether Griffin should stay in jail or be released on supervision again.

The court will make a decision at a future date.

 

Topics:  dangerous prisoners (sexual offenders) act editors picks peter scott griffin rapist

Two Gladstone childcare centres not meeting standards

Two Gladstone childcare centres not meeting standards

TWO GLADSTONE childcare centres fall below national standards.

'Shocking': Fisheries Gladstone ban imminent with stock low

RED SHED: Scallops. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

AUTHORITIES impose ban with stocks dangerously low.

'Stay above water': Builder's struggle with nightmare drop

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

COUPLES business struggle as building approvals slump.

'Hilux heaven' for tradies left devastated by Bechtel's auction

TOYOTA dealer's solution for tradies who missed out on Bechtel ute.

Local Partners

'A danger': Total fire ban as Gladstone risk rises

IMMINENT DANGER of fire leads to suspension of all fire permits.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Public helping your Observer's readership grow

The Observer's new editor Jon Ortlieb and media advertising manager Ben William Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

NEW FIGURES show The Observer's quick readership growth.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen thinks people should be more open about postpartum depression and admitted she got "super dark" at times after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Top tech presents for Christmas this year

Get one of these totally free with our latest offer!

THIS year, technology is on the wishlist.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Has Dr Phil exploited Shelley Duvall?

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 Forthcoming...

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

HIDDEN TREASURE SURE TO IMPRESS.... DUAL LIVING FOR THE FAMILY

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

The search is ended

34 Bonar Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $195,000

If you are seeking a family home that offers the winning combination of loads of character and plenty of floor space over two levels, then come and discover this ...

HUGE HOME, HUGE POTENTIAL, UNBEATABLE PRICE!!

5 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 3 $290,000

This home is an absolute must see! If you're looking to get into the market and want a home in a great locations and offers it all at an unbeatable price then this...

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

6 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.....PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY...WON&#39;T LAST LONG!!!

68 Kin Kora Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $249,000

Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...

Want To Live In The CBD? You Won&#39;t Find Better!

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $189,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

1.35 HECTARE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY

11 Bensted Road, Callemondah 4680

Commercial * UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE ... $1,250,000 NEG.

* UNENCUMBERED 1.35HA SITE * SEVERAL LARGE SHEDS PLUS OFFICE * LARGE LAY DOWN AREAS * FULLY FENCED * 1400M2 IN TOTAL SHED SPACE * THREE PHASE POWER *...

HUGE 8807M2 SITE, 2 BUILDINGS, 1 QUALTITY TENANT + FURTHER POTENTIAL

35-37 Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone, on behalf of the vendor, are pleased to offer ... Expressions of...

LJ Hooker Gladstone, on behalf of the vendor, are pleased to offer this property for sale by Expression of Interest. The site is located at the southern entrance...

INNER CITY APPROVED 45 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

97 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, ... POA

- 2029M2 SITE LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF AUCKLAND AND WILLIAM STREETS, JUST A SHORT WALK TO ALL THE CONVENIENCES OF THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT. - PREVIOUSLY A...

'Stay above water': Builder's struggle with nightmare drop

Greta and Troy Tenheggeler believe in the positive value of investing in Gladstone property. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

COUPLES business struggle as building approvals slump.

Builders excited at 'ripple-on' effect of 5000 home project

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Coast builders react after scoring gig on 5000-home build project

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!