He 'appeared' to wet his pants before police arrived

GLADSTONE police dropped by the home of James Bell and saw him passed out in his garage after drinking.

Just 55 minutes later police received 000 calls from drivers about an erratic driver, and busted Bell driving into the bottle shop of the Young Australia Hotel.

He had an alcohol reading four times the legal limit (.204) and told police he drank beers and half a bottle of whisky.

Bell, 49, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving under the influence on October 6, and driving when absolutely disqualified by a court order.

James Bell outside Gladstone Courthouse. He pleaded guilty to drink driving, an alcohol reading of .204. Ross Irby

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said officers went to Bell's house at 7pm and woke him up in the garage to check on his welfare as he was heavily intoxicated and appeared to have urinated.

"I don't recall the police coming to my house. Good luck getting in my yard as I have three dogs. One will bite," he told magistrate Melanie Ho.

Despite no convictions in Queensland, Bell told police he had been disqualified absolutely in WA 15 years ago.

"I've tried to be a good boy (since)," he said.

Bell said he takes painkillers for a medical issue and drank which "numbs it, doesn't fix it".

Ms Ho sentenced Bell to six months probation with alcohol counselling. He was disqualified for 12 months.