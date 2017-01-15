'I started to black out': Man bitten by brown snake twice

SNAKE ATTACKS: A man, believed to be in his late 20s, was bitten by a snake in Kixrkwood last night.

A BUNDABERG man is urging people to beware of snakes after two bites within 18 months has left him questioning his luck around the scaly reptiles.

"I'm always in the wrong spot at the wrong time," Dominic Pope said, wryly.

Last Wednesday afternoon Mr Pope was working at a farm near Mittleheusers Rd when a suspected eastern brown, measuring more than 1.5m, caught him by surprise.

The 23-year-old said after the snake attacked it stuck around and appeared to be moving to strike again.

"I had to do something then that I didn't want to: I killed the snake," he said.

"Then I've rolled my sleeve up and seen the bite marks.

"I was freaking out a bit because I've been bitten in the same place on my arm by a snake before."

The last time Mr Pope encountered an eastern brown snake the bite did not leave him sick.

This time was different.

"This time it gave me a mild dose of venom and that made me pretty crook," he said.

On an already sweltering afternoon, Mr Pope began to feel nauseous, with a headache and a dry mouth not helping his cause.

"I went looking for first-aid kit but didn't have it with me," he said.

Mr Pope tried to remain calm as he made a quick call to his workmate and 000 before his friend arrived to apply a pressure bandage.

"I was in an isolated area that you needed a four-wheel-drive to get to, so my workmate drove me out to meet the ambulance at the corner of Potters and Grange Rd," he said.

"I started to black out at that point and remember going into the back of the ambulance but my memory is a bit patchy from there."

Mr Pope said people should be mindful of snakes especially at this time of year.

"Beware and know your first aid," he said.

SNAKE SAFETY TIPS:

Do not provoke, harass, harm or try to capture any snakes you come across.

Wear long pants and enclosed shoes in wooded areas, tall grassy areas and other places where snakes may live.

Always check stumps, rocks and logs before sitting down and keep tents zipped shut as much as possible.

Carry a torch at night so that you can see where you are going.

If bitten, avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake. Instead put pressure on the wound with firmly applied bandage/cloth.

Snakes are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992. It is an offence to kill, injure or take snakes from the wild.