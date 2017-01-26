'I am listening': Premier to spend two days in Gladstone next week

THE Palaszczuk Government will vacate its Brisbane headquarters next week as the Premier takes her team on a central Queensland road trip.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said state Cabinet would meet in Rockhampton on Monday as part of an initiative to govern the state from outside the southeast for a week.

She said she and her ministers would be there to listen to issues important to that region.

"My ministers and I are looking forward to return to Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast where we held a Community Cabinet meeting in 2015 and where our Working Queensland Cabinet Committee met last year ahead of the Budget," she said.

"We will be meeting with residents directly, as well as local community groups and businesses."

Following Monday's Cabinet meeting, ministers will hold meetings in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday and Ms Palaszczuk will be in Gladstone on Thursday and Friday.

The trip comes ahead of a state election, expected by the end of the year and rising support among voters for One Nation, particularly in the regions.

Ms Palaszczuk began her year back at work after a Christmas break by touring Longreach and Roma and will be in Townsville tomorrow on Australia Day.

She has invited The Morning Bulletin to ask for nominations for eight community group representatives to have dinner with her after State Cabinet meets in Rockhampton on Monday night (January 30).

"I will be governing from central Queensland next week and I would welcome the opportunity to meet a cross section of community groups in the region," the Premier said.

"My Ministers and I will be meeting with residents, businesses and community leaders over the week, but I wanted another opportunity to sit down with members of local community groups."

"As Premier, I am listening to Queenslanders. It is a hallmark of my Government that we deliver in consultation with Queenslanders."

"My family has a strong affinity with Rockhampton. My father was a teacher at Frenchville State School and he regularly visited Rockhampton when he was in politics."