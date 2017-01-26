32°
News

'I am listening': Premier to spend two days in Gladstone next week

Courier Mail | 26th Jan 2017 11:44 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Palaszczuk Government will vacate its Brisbane headquarters next week as the Premier takes her team on a central Queensland road trip.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said state Cabinet would meet in Rockhampton on Monday as part of an initiative to govern the state from outside the southeast for a week.

She said she and her ministers would be there to listen to issues important to that region.

"My ministers and I are looking forward to return to Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast where we held a Community Cabinet meeting in 2015 and where our Working Queensland Cabinet Committee met last year ahead of the Budget," she said.

"We will be meeting with residents directly, as well as local community groups and businesses."

Following Monday's Cabinet meeting, ministers will hold meetings in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday and Ms Palaszczuk will be in Gladstone on Thursday and Friday.

The trip comes ahead of a state election, expected by the end of the year and rising support among voters for One Nation, particularly in the regions.

Ms Palaszczuk began her year back at work after a Christmas break by touring Longreach and Roma and will be in Townsville tomorrow on Australia Day.

She has invited The Morning Bulletin to ask for nominations for eight community group representatives to have dinner with her after State Cabinet meets in Rockhampton on Monday night (January 30).

"I will be governing from central Queensland next week and I would welcome the opportunity to meet a cross section of community groups in the region," the Premier said.

"My Ministers and I will be meeting with residents, businesses and community leaders over the week, but I wanted another opportunity to sit down with members of local community groups."

"As Premier, I am listening to Queenslanders.  It is a hallmark of my Government that we deliver in consultation with Queenslanders."

"My family has a strong affinity with Rockhampton.  My father was a teacher at Frenchville State School and he regularly visited Rockhampton when he was in politics."

Gladstone Observer

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Council reveals 3 major issues for region as focus for 2017

Council reveals 3 major issues for region as focus for 2017

COUNCIL will focus on three "major" issues for the region, according to its annual corporate plan.

Heads to roll over uni's handling of rape charge

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Centre academic adviser Douglas Steele.

EXTERNAL investigators will next week start probing why a rapist was allowed to...

12 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

A four vehicle crash on Fingerboard Rd 5km from Miriam Vale has left an elderly man with minor head lacerations.

SOME crack edopen a stubbie this morning, others awoke in hospital"

Top selling muscle car's "shocking" 2 stars in crash test

BAD CRASH: Australia's most popular sports car last year, the Ford Mustang, has scored a dismal 2 stars in Australia's independent ANCAP crash testing

ANCAP test sees sports car fall short in key safety areas

Local Partners

Austraila Day: What's open and trading hours in Gladstone

IT'S the Australia Day public holiday tomorrow, but there are still some stores and supermarkets open. Here's your guide to what's open and trading hours.

40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

Learner drivers will have to take new tests designed to highlight potentially fatal traffic hazards, Monday, June 22, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Gladstone learner driver test pass rates are the lowest in CQ.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FREE Australia Day events

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

QUALITY APPOINTED NEW HOME, IN NATURAL, QUIET SURROUNDINGS

5 Phelps Circuit, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

We are pleased to present for your consideration, 5 Phelps Court, in Kirkwood. This well-appointed home is fitted out with the many small touches that make living...

Superb Modern Duplex Equals Low Maintenance Lifestyle

1/11 SUN COURT, Calliope 4680

Duplex 3 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern duplex. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single lock up garage plus single undercover...

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!