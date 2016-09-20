Census deadline: Days left to avoid a hefty fine

GLADSTONE residents putting off completing their census need to get it done this week, or risk paying hefty fines.

The compulsory survey, which has been open online and accepting postal responses since August 9, closes this Friday, September 23.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics survey turned into a nation-wide stuff up when the website crashed on the opening night.

But Australians were rest-assured, with the survey open for more than a month before fines were dealt.

The fines for not submitting your responses to the national survey are up to $180 per day.

Head of the 2016 Census, Duncan Young, says the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now received more than 90% of responses from Australian households, and two million more online forms than in 2011.

"If you're among the less than one in 10 households in Australia that hasn't completed your Census, now is the time to get it done. Don't wait until the last minute or until it's too late," Mr Young said.

The survey, held every five years,ai ms to find out what Australia looks like. It covers everything from your religion, to your pay and living arrangements.

