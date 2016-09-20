27°
News

Census deadline: Days left to avoid a hefty fine

Tegan Annett
| 20th Sep 2016 10:41 AM Updated: 11:13 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE residents putting off completing their census need to get it done this week, or risk paying hefty fines.

The compulsory survey, which has been open online and accepting postal responses since August 9, closes this Friday, September 23.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics survey turned into a nation-wide stuff up when the website crashed on the opening night.

Read more:

>> 'Total chaos, confusion': O'Dowd hits out at Census fail

But Australians were rest-assured, with the survey open for more than a month before fines were dealt.

The fines for not submitting your responses to the national survey are up to $180 per day.

Head of the 2016 Census, Duncan Young, says the Australian Bureau of Statistics has now received more than 90% of responses from Australian households, and two million more online forms than in 2011.

"If you're among the less than one in 10 households in Australia that hasn't completed your Census, now is the time to get it done. Don't wait until the last minute or until it's too late," Mr Young said.

The survey, held every five years,ai ms to find out what Australia looks like. It covers everything from your religion, to your pay and living arrangements.

For more information, or to complete your census click here

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australian bureau of statistics, census, census 2016, censusfail

Locals without LNG experience given a chance with traineeships

Locals without LNG experience given a chance with...

GLADSTONE residents without experience in the LNG industry will have the chance to learn more about how they can secure a traineeship as a process operator.

'Ridiculous': 400% price hike leaves volunteer ambos fuming

FILE PHOTO: AN ENFORCED rise in St Johns service costs has volunteers worried and community events bracing for a financial blow.

These volunteers dont want residents to pay increase for service

Census deadline: Days left to avoid a hefty fine

The web page of the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that it is unavailable, in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. An official said Wednesday Australia's first attempt to conduct a census online was in disarray after several cyberattacks on the website. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Time is running out to submit your census forms.

Executive director to bring "leadership" to Gladstone Hospital

NEW FACE: Gladstone-Banana Hospital's new Executive Director Joanne Glover.

Meet the hospital's new executive director.

Local Partners

LETTER: 'Who do these politicians think they are?'

Who do these people, supposedly representing the Australian public, think they are?

Fluoride removal: Will Mackay follow Gladstone's lead?

FLUORIDE ON THE WAY: Rous Water has announced the fluoride will be in the shire's water by the end of August. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

WILL Gladstone create a domino-effect in removing fluoride?

GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

Many other regional cities have convention centres. Pictured is Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The GECC recorded a $30,383 profit last month

Latest deals and offers

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $468,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY BUILD

20 Chapman Drive, Clinton 4680

4 2 2 Expression of...

An exceptional opportunity to enter the market and at the same time generate an income. Unit 1 is currently occupied by a long term tenant to whom the owners have...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $265,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH SWEEPING VIEWS...CONVENIENT LOCATION...SUBMIT YOUR OFFER

38 Clipper Terrace, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land If you're in the market to build your dream home amongst executive ... $195,000

If you're in the market to build your dream home amongst executive homes than look no further than this 752m2 block that will never be built out. The building...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

Looking for a Modern Family Home close to Schools &amp; Shopping Centres..?

27 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

If you have been looking for a modern family home at an affordable price close to Schools and Shopping Centre's then you need to ensure that you get to this home...

150M2 WORKSHOP WITH OFFICE AND SMALL YARD

Shed 5/3 Kingdon Street, Gladstone 4680

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR ... $2,050N/pm+GST

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE, INTERNAL TOILET AND KITCHENETTE - LOCATED JUST OFF HANSON ROAD IN TIDY...

233m2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE ON CHAPPLE STREET

Shed D/16-18 Chapple Street, Gladstone 4680

- OPEN PLAN WAREHOUSE WITH AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE - ELECTRIC HIGH CLEARANCE ... $1,900N/pm+GST

- OPEN PLAN WAREHOUSE WITH AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE - ELECTRIC HIGH CLEARANCE ROLLER DOOR - LOCATED IN SECURE GATED COMPOUND BEHIND STEEL SUPPLIES.

CHAPPLE STREET INDUSTRIAL FACILITY FOR LEASE

29 Chapple Street, Gladstone 4680

- 670M2 SHED + 107M2 AWNING + 79M2 PARTIALLY FURNISHED OFFICES - ... POA

- 670M2 SHED + 107M2 AWNING + 79M2 PARTIALLY FURNISHED OFFICES - EXCELLENT ACCESS TO SHED WITH TWO ACCESSES OFF CHAPPLE STREET, AND ONE FROM HILLIARD STREET...

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

'Driven out': Gladstone locals return to cheap rent

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.