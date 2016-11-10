Hundreds of presents to be scattered across Gladstone on Sunday

EVERYONE loves a surprise gift, and if you're a Gladstone resident you're in for a real treat.

The Gladstone Goodness Project continues to spread joy around the region. Facebook

Facebook group, The Gladstone Goodness Project, is encouraging Gladstone residents to get involved with World Kindness Day, on Sunday, by hiding gifts and cards around the region.

The idea is a complete stranger will pick up the gift, and then hide their own somewhere for someone else to find.

Dan Gunter shared this photo on the Gladstone Goodness Project Facebook page. Facebook

