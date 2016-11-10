34°
Hundreds of presents to be scattered across Gladstone on Sunday

Sarah Barnham
| 10th Nov 2016 1:03 PM Updated: 1:50 PM

EVERYONE loves a surprise gift, and if you're a Gladstone resident you're in for a real treat.

The Gladstone Goodness Project continues to spread joy around the region.
Facebook group, The Gladstone Goodness Project, is encouraging Gladstone residents to get involved with World Kindness Day, on Sunday, by hiding gifts and cards around the region.

The idea is a complete stranger will pick up the gift, and then hide their own somewhere for someone else to find.

Dan Gunter shared this photo on the Gladstone Goodness Project Facebook page.
The Observer would love to see photos of any gifts you've found, send them in to newsroom@gladstoneobservercom.au.

Gladstone Observer
Hundreds of presents to be scattered across Gladstone on Sunday

