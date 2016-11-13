Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

DOZENS of people and families spent a steamy Gladstone Saturday afternoon 'unboxing' 180 newly built homes at Clinton.

They all had a common goal - to buy a newly built family home that was affordable and offering value for the dollars.

Three open homes went on show at the unboxed marketing event in the HillClose estate and all reflected the affordability of Gladstone's housing market priced well below $400,000.

The land had been released some years ago for housing by Economic Development Queensland to encourage housing affordability.

Now over 180 houses have been built with 301 when fully completed in house and land packages.

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose. Ross Irby

Among the serious lookers was Bec Anderson who with partner Jason Richardson intend to buy their first home in 2017.

"We are both Gladstone born and bred and we want to buy next year," Ms Anderson said.

"The major selling point to me is a big main bedroom with ensuite and a spacious kitchen.

"We want an average sized fenced yard as we have two puppies. And the bedroom cupboard space has lots of room for my high heel shoes."

Ms Anderson said she liked the HillClose estate with its established new homes as it was close to the Clinton State School and walking distance to where she works.

"I love this location. It's a good neighbourhood and Kirkwood Road is convenient for my partner to travel to work."

Ms Anderson said they had begun to seriously look around Gladstone this year as the market had become more affordable.

"There has been a massive drop in prices from two years ago, even this time last year," she said.

"We had been looking upwards of $400,000. Now we can buy what we want under that which is even better."

Greta Tenheggeler, who with husband Troy built two of the homes, said Gladstone's housing market had levelled but there was new interest in buying because of expected new industries coming here.

She said house and land packages priced from $326,300 and under $400,000 represented excellent value.

Down the road Michelle Smith from Irwin Homes said the market reality offers new quality homes being sold under $400,000 made Gladstone affordable to first time buyers with the $20,000 grant available until June.

"There is more positivity in the market now," she said.