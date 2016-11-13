32°
Property

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

Ross Irby
| 13th Nov 2016 9:59 AM Updated: 10:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOZENS of people and families spent a steamy Gladstone Saturday afternoon 'unboxing' 180 newly built homes at Clinton.

They all had a common goal - to buy a newly built family home that was affordable and offering value for the dollars.

Three open homes went on show at the unboxed marketing event in the HillClose estate and all reflected the affordability of Gladstone's housing market priced well below $400,000.

The land had been released some years ago for housing by Economic Development Queensland to encourage housing affordability.

Now over 180 houses have been built with 301 when fully completed in house and land packages.

>>'Hit the bottom': End of Gladstone's property price free fall

>>'Too harsh': Gladstone's real estate heads to market bottom

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.
BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose. Ross Irby

Among the serious lookers was Bec Anderson who with partner Jason Richardson intend to buy their first home in 2017.

"We are both Gladstone born and bred and we want to buy next year," Ms Anderson said.

"The major selling point to me is a big main bedroom with ensuite and a spacious kitchen.

"We want an average sized fenced yard as we have two puppies. And the bedroom cupboard space has lots of room for my high heel shoes."

Ms Anderson said she liked the HillClose estate with its established new homes as it was close to the Clinton State School and walking distance to where she works.

"I love this location. It's a good neighbourhood and Kirkwood Road is convenient for my partner to travel to work."

Ms Anderson said they had begun to seriously look around Gladstone this year as the market had become more affordable.

"There has been a massive drop in prices from two years ago, even this time last year," she said.

"We had been looking upwards of $400,000. Now we can buy what we want under that which is even better."

Greta Tenheggeler, who with husband Troy built two of the homes, said Gladstone's housing market had levelled but there was new interest in buying because of expected new industries coming here.

She said house and land packages priced from $326,300 and under $400,000 represented excellent value.

Down the road Michelle Smith from Irwin Homes said the market reality offers new quality homes being sold under $400,000 made Gladstone affordable to first time buyers with the $20,000 grant available until June.

"There is more positivity in the market now," she said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  estate gladstone hillclose property

Just In

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

HOME BUYER bargains as a whopping 301 new homes are placed on the market.

Navy contractors thrown over-board in Gladstone harbour

Supplies found by a fisherman in Gladstone harbour.

CREW taking supplies to a navy ship off Gladstone watched boat sink.

BOM: Thunderstorm could bring deluge to Gladstone

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast for Saturday, November 12.

STORMS with heavy rain, hail, and strong winds could hit Gladstone.

OPINION: No, Adani FIFO work isn't ideal. But it's better than nothing

NEWS Adani will consider Gladstone workers for mine is ecouraging.

Local Partners

Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

LOCALS should lock up their dogs, with council coming to visit.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

'I was scared': Boy risks his life to save baby brother

Firefighter Rhys Dingle instructs Jai Dickeson on how to use the hose.

EIGHT-year-old local lad a hero after saving his baby brother.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

PINK has "surprised" her fans on social media with the news she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now - Price Slashed!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $189,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start and is in the best location in town! This Inner City Townhouse...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 $399,000

Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home offers a unique floor plan that would ideally suit the family looking for their own private space. ...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $229,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!