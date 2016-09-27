28°
Meteor hunter pin-points explosion's ground zero

Tegan Annett
| 21st Oct 2016 6:36 AM Updated: 7:35 AM
Wappa Falls Observatory astronomer Owen Bennedick is looking for more information about the meteor which sent shock waves throughout Gladstone and the state.
Wappa Falls Observatory astronomer Owen Bennedick is looking for more information about the meteor which sent shock waves throughout Gladstone and the state.

MORE than 200 witnesses have come forward with information on Gladstone's meteor.

The bulk of these have been contacting space expert Owen Bennedick who is committed to finding answers about Gladstone's recent galactic event.

The Wappa Falls Observatory owner and astronomer spent three days in Gladstone and Rockhampton this week speaking to residents who saw the meteor as it fell towards Earth.

Now he's back at the Sunshine Coast, ready to piece together the puzzle.

Mr Bennedick said the hundreds of people contacted him with information about the event which caused a sonic boom throughout the region on September 26 at 8.26pm.

He said from the information received, he expected the meteor exploded near the Cape Capricorn Islands, 24km off the coast of Gladstone.

"We're getting quite a few inquiries from people who have seen it but we are still trying to determine the direction it was travelling," Mr Bennedick said.

"This is the biggest reaction we have ever had, because this is such a huge event.

"Once I get more information I'll sit down with a Biro, map and compass and I'll draw all up all of the information gathered which will give us a fairly good idea."

The Gladstone-born man estimated the meteor would have been between three and five metres in diameter when it entered the atmosphere and then broke up.

He said if this object did explode on or closer to land, it could have ended "much worse".

"We need angles it was coming down with too," he said.

"Once we determine that we'll know precisely where it blew up."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region meteor

