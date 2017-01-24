Humid weather continuing throughout week

THE hot and humid weather will continue this week in the Gladstone region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dan Narramore said the weather would remain much the same as last week. "It's pretty hot and staying hot for the week, there's lots of sunshine on the way too,” he said.

"Really the next week is copy/paste, with mostly sunny days and temperatures around 32 or 33 degrees.

"There will be warm nights, with a bit of moisture in the air, it will only get down to around 23 or 24 (degress) most nights.”

Mr Narramore said the bureau was forecasting some potential light showers during the weekend.

"They will just be isolated falls, very hit and miss, and pretty light as well,” he said.

BoM is predicting a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday and an 80% chance of rain on Monday.

Mr Narramore said with the higher humidity, the "feels like” temperature would be high.